Greene County, OH

Greene County to spray for mosquitos Wednesday

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health will be spraying adulticide to rid areas of mosquitos ahead of the holiday weekend full of fireworks and other outdoor festivities.

According to Public Health, trucks will be spraying the adulticide on Wednesday from 9 p.m. until midnight. The department explains that drivers should avoid following the sprayer vehicle unless absolutely necessary, and offers some precautionary measures to avoid exposure.

If you must follow the sprayer, Public Health said to maintain a minimum of 200 feet between your vehicle and theirs. Close all windows and turn the air conditioning control to the max or re-circulate position to minimize exposure to the adulticide.

Weather permitting, Greene County Public Health will spray the following areas:

  • Massie, Cato, and Kylemore Drives in Xenia
  • Rotary Park in Beavercreek Twp
  • Angel’s Pass Park in Beavercreek Twp
  • Willowcrest/Riverhills Dr in Beavercreek City
  • Cemex Park in Fairborn
  • Rona Hills Park (and surrounding community) in Fairborn
  • Seaman Park (and the adjacent bike path) in Jamestown

These plans may change, as the wind will need to be calm and it cannot be raining at the time, Public Health said.

If you do not wish to have the area around your home treated, please contact Greene County Public Health at 937-374-5607 or email ehpermits@gcph.info.

