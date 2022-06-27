ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Michael, MN

Man shot in St. Michael standoff fired twice at police: charges

By Jared Goyette
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MICHAEL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have brought charges against the St. Michael man who was shot by police last Wednesday when they returned fire at the conclusion of an armed standoff outside his home that lasted nearly two days. Brandon Lee Gardas, 39, is facing several charges...

