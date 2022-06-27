ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

NYS Troopers rescue missing dog from culvert pipe in Broome County

By JeanneTyler Moodee Lockman
cnycentral.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOME COUNTY, N.Y. — Two New York State Troopers rescued a dog from a culvert pipe in Broome County Monday...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Rochester man arrested for DWI with child in car on Thruway

Brutus, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges for driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. New York State Police pulled over a vehicle in Brutus, Cayuga County around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. The driver, Paul Mason,...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Crime & Safety
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delaware County Sheriff's Office Blotter

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of several people for different violations. A Meredith man was arrested on weapons and criminal contempt charges. 66-year-old Dzemil M. Mujanovic was in possession of seven long guns after failing to surrender them as part of a Family Court Order of Protection.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Body Found Near Binghamton’s Rockbottom Dam

Binghamton police are investigating a person's death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam. City police detective Captain Cory Minor on Monday confirmed that a body was found in the area of the dam over the weekend. He said the discovery was reported Saturday evening. Minor declined to...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WBRE

53-year-old woman dies after hitting tree in crash

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Susquehanna is dead after her car crashed into a tree on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on SR 858 in Rush Township, Susquehanna County. PSP stated the driver a 53-year-old woman was traveling north when she hit a tree. […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Dog#Culvert#Trooper
Romesentinel.com

Man accused of attacking woman on first day of new job

ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
ROME, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Arrested in Arson For Hire Conspiracy

Authorities have announced that an Endicott man has been arrested for conspiring to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that David Rexer, a 50-year-old man from Endicott, New York, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into arson for hire. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department working in unison across dividing town and city lines.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Fire Chief to retire after 25 years with department

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced that the City Fire Chief will retire this summer after 25 years with the department. Chief Joseph Martino will retire from the Elmira Fire Department in August 2022, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins. Martino was sworn in as chief in May 2016, succeeding […]
ELMIRA, NY
cnycentral.com

A historic transfer: Onondaga Nation regains land and tradition

TULLY, N.Y. — The Onondaga Creek flows quietly through Tully. It’s a slow moving stretch of water part of a settlement making waves. It’s the first time in New York state that a substantial portion of land has been returned to an Indian nation. In one of...
TULLY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FingerLakes1

Elmira man charged with DWI after crash

Police arrested an Elmira man following a one-vehicle crash. According to a news release, State Police in Horseheads arrested Joseph J. Harper, 27, of Elmira for driving while intoxicated. The single car motor vehicle crash occurred in the town of Veteran. While interviewing the driver, the trooper detected a strong...
ELMIRA, NY
CNY News

Big Al’s BBQ In Oneonta Is Taking Flight After Shaky Winter Opening

Oneonta is no stranger to great barbecue thanks to restaurants like Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q, Sloan's New York Grill, and just outside of Oneonta in Colliersville, Andre's Blue Ribbon BBQ. Here's the great thing about barbecue, I have discovered that there are so many different types of barbecue to discover and when Big Al's BBQ of New York opened up in the former Lizard Lick location on Oneonta's Dietz Street on December 31, 2021, North Carolina barbecue-style cuisine hit the scene in our area.
ONEONTA, NY
cnycentral.com

Interlaken residents ordered to conserve water

Interlaken, N.Y. — The Seneca County Health Department has issued a water conservation order for the Village of Interlaken. All residents served by the village's water system are asked to limit water use as much as possible until further notice. The health department cites dry weather that has caused...
INTERLAKEN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy