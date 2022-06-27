NYS Troopers rescue missing dog from culvert pipe in Broome County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — A missing 15-year-old girl from the Town of Onondaga has been found in Homer by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives. Mahoniss Graham was reported missing on Friday, June 24 after officials said she ran away from home. Officials say she is in good health and...
VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Van Etten children are safe after they were taken to the hospital late Monday night when they reportedly fell down an embankment off a bridge, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The four children between the ages of 11 and 16 were hospitalized and later released on June 28, 2022 […]
Brutus, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges for driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law, following a traffic stop on the New York State Thruway. New York State Police pulled over a vehicle in Brutus, Cayuga County around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. The driver, Paul Mason,...
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant. The office is searching for Alexa M. Woolfolk. She was last known to frequent the Central Street area in Endicott. Woolfolk is described as a white female, 5'3 tall, 145 pounds with brown hair and...
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of several people for different violations. A Meredith man was arrested on weapons and criminal contempt charges. 66-year-old Dzemil M. Mujanovic was in possession of seven long guns after failing to surrender them as part of a Family Court Order of Protection.
Binghamton police are investigating a person's death after a body was discovered near the Rockbottom Dam. City police detective Captain Cory Minor on Monday confirmed that a body was found in the area of the dam over the weekend. He said the discovery was reported Saturday evening. Minor declined to...
RUSH TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman in Susquehanna is dead after her car crashed into a tree on Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on SR 858 in Rush Township, Susquehanna County. PSP stated the driver a 53-year-old woman was traveling north when she hit a tree. […]
ROME — A Tompkins County man is accused of attacking and choking a woman in the parking lot of Deployed Global Solutions on McPike Road Monday afternoon, on the first day of his new job, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Justin T. Tani, 44, of Newfield,...
Authorities have announced that an Endicott man has been arrested for conspiring to commit arson on an occupied dwelling in the Village of Endicott. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced that David Rexer, a 50-year-old man from Endicott, New York, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into arson for hire. The Special Investigations Unit Task Force includes members from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, the Village of Johnson City Police Department, and the Village of Endicott Police Department working in unison across dividing town and city lines.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced that the City Fire Chief will retire this summer after 25 years with the department. Chief Joseph Martino will retire from the Elmira Fire Department in August 2022, according to Elmira City Manager Mike Collins. Martino was sworn in as chief in May 2016, succeeding […]
TULLY, N.Y. — The Onondaga Creek flows quietly through Tully. It’s a slow moving stretch of water part of a settlement making waves. It’s the first time in New York state that a substantial portion of land has been returned to an Indian nation. In one of...
Police arrested an Elmira man following a one-vehicle crash. According to a news release, State Police in Horseheads arrested Joseph J. Harper, 27, of Elmira for driving while intoxicated. The single car motor vehicle crash occurred in the town of Veteran. While interviewing the driver, the trooper detected a strong...
Summer is here and the weather is warmer and we find ourselves doing more things outside. If you are the adventurous type, you might find yourselves taking a hike through the woods or one of our gorgeous parks in Broome County. Did you know that there are nine parks in...
Oneonta is no stranger to great barbecue thanks to restaurants like Brooks' House of Bar-B-Q, Sloan's New York Grill, and just outside of Oneonta in Colliersville, Andre's Blue Ribbon BBQ. Here's the great thing about barbecue, I have discovered that there are so many different types of barbecue to discover and when Big Al's BBQ of New York opened up in the former Lizard Lick location on Oneonta's Dietz Street on December 31, 2021, North Carolina barbecue-style cuisine hit the scene in our area.
The Madison County Department of Health has announced clinics for infants and children, ages 6 months to 5 years, to ensure access to those families that want to vaccinate their children. These clinics are appointment only and will be held in the Madison County Health Department at 138 North Court...
Interlaken, N.Y. — The Seneca County Health Department has issued a water conservation order for the Village of Interlaken. All residents served by the village's water system are asked to limit water use as much as possible until further notice. The health department cites dry weather that has caused...
