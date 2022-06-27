How to watch ‘American Ninja Warrior’ tonight (6/27/22): time, channel, free live stream

When it first debuted in the mid-1980s, many parents probably felt like ALF was always on their TV. Now, that frustrated impression can be a literal reality, because Amazon's Freevee has added a new channel that plays nothing but ALF round the clock. This follows on the heels of a marathon back in April on Shout! Factory's streaming platform, and was likely arranged in concert with Shout!, who recently acquired the rights to make more ALF. The series was a ratings hit and a merchandising juggernaut when it was first released, running for four seasons but spinning off comics, games, an animated series, and more.
