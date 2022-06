We’d like to give you some happy and hopeful news. We will introduce our hero named Mr. Avahit and the kitten Godot that he saved. The story started on Friday, December 15th, when Mr. Avahit found a dying kitten on his way. At the moment he was found, the cat had only one eye. In response to this situation, Avahit immediately went to a veterinarian. He decided to have the necessary treatment for the recovery of the kitten. This was the moment when the fate of the kitten changed and Godot was saved.

