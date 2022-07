The Formula One circus has stopped off at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix.Here, the PA news agency looks back at five of the best F1 races at the Northamptonshire track.1987Nigel Mansell was forced to pit for a new set of tyres after reporting vibrations on his Williams. With 30 laps remaining he was the best part of half a minute behind his team-mate and fierce rival Nelson Piquet.The chase appeared impossible but, spurred on by his home crowd, Mansell smashed the lap record on nine occasions before catching and passing Piquet after an exquisite move at Stowe with only...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO