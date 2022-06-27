Health care seems to be the perfect sector for this market, says Joe Terranova

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday. "As long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.
Printer maker Xerox Holdings said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Visentin died unexpectedly due to complications from an ongoing illness. Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox's president and chief operations officer will serve as interim CEO, the company added. Printer maker Xerox Holdings said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer John Visentin, 59,...
Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
Diane Hendricks didn't grow up on the inheritance of celebrities or political leaders. Instead, she spent her childhood on a dairy farm in Wisconsin — training a work ethic that eventually helped her create a business empire. Last week, Hendricks – who has a net worth of $11.6 billion...
TPG's Jim Coulter tells CNBC from the Aspen Ideas Festival that declines in stock market multiples are the "first chapter" in a downturn and that is largely now complete. However, what comes next will further weigh on stocks as inflation hits earnings across the S&P 500 and current expectations prove to still be too high.
Beth Ford never imagined her career would make headlines. The Land O'Lakes CEO grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, as one of eight kids. Her first job was detasseling corn for $2 an hour. During college, she cleaned toilets and painted houses. Decades later, after working in a number of...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors three options for packaged food stocks they can seek refuge in, as the stock market continues to seesaw. "The food stocks can become recession-proof safe-havens. But you have to be selective, which means sticking with the winners that we know are doing well," he said.
Electric-vehicle maker Tesla was recently removed from the S&P 500's ESG Index. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, has described ESG as "a scam" that's been "been weaponized by phony social justice warriors." Discussions about ESG and goals connected to sustainability have become increasingly charged in recent years. Tesla chief Elon...
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club, thinks that people in their 20s have no excuse for not putting more money into their investments — even if they think they're broke. "They always say that 'I have nothing,'" Cramer tells CNBC Make It. "I hear that...
Enjoy Technology, a retail startup founded by Ron Johnson, a former exec of Apple and J.C. Penney, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday. The filing comes less than a year after Enjoy, which operates mobile retail stores, went public through a SPAC deal. Enjoy said in the bankruptcy...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen." Nutrien Ltd:...
Whether you are covered when you travel on U.S. soil may depend on whether you have basic Medicare or an Advantage Plan. Generally speaking, Medicare does not cover any medical costs outside of the U.S. and its territories. Some Medigap plans offer coverage for travel outside the U.S., although they...
Tesla, which reached a trillion-dollar market capitalization in 2021, experienced its worst decline since its initial public offering in 2010 in the second quarter. Amazon stock tumbled nearly 35%. Investors lowered the valuations of the world's largest technology companies in the second quarter as central bankers ratcheted up interest rates...
Jared Weisfeld, tech sector specialist at Jefferies, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down opportunities in the tech sector. Weisfeld breaks down why investors should consider moving away from semis and toward other growth areas, such as software.
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that while the commodities market could see a short-term upside, it will ultimately come down in the long term. "The charts, as interpreted by Carley Garner, suggest that the recent commodities boom is not long for the world," the "Mad Money" host said. CNBC's...
Most millennials hope to retire early and the generation, as a whole, has made great strides when it comes to long-term savings. Still, there are some guidelines that can help determine exactly how much you'll need to put away to reach your retirement goals. Baby boomers aren't the only generation...
