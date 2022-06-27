ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Health care seems to be the perfect sector for this market, says Joe Terranova

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova explains why he...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 'buyable' stocks to snap up after ugly market days

CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended four stocks investors should consider adding to their portfolios after ugly days in the market like Tuesday. "As long as commodity prices keep coming down, these stocks should be winners, which is why you've got to treat ugly moments like this one as buying opportunities," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Cnbc#The Halftime Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
CNBC

Elon Musk is smart — but he doesn't understand ESG, tech CEO says

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla was recently removed from the S&P 500's ESG Index. Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, has described ESG as "a scam" that's been "been weaponized by phony social justice warriors." Discussions about ESG and goals connected to sustainability have become increasingly charged in recent years. Tesla chief Elon...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I prefer Deere over Nutrien right here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Uranium Energy Corp: "There will not be a nuclear power plant built in this country. ... It ain't going to happen." Nutrien Ltd:...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Cadre Holdings

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Cadre Holdings Inc: "It's a company that makes things, does stuff, sells at a profit, gives you money back. ... I'm going to say it's good. I like it."
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy