ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Justin Jackson to Join Team USA For FIBA World Cup Qualifying

By Michael Koh
chapelboro.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UNC standout Justin Jackson will represent his country on the hardwood later this week. Jackson will play for Team USA during two FIBA World Cup qualifying games. The U.S. will be taking on Puerto Rico in San Juan on Friday, July 1 and...

chapelboro.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

Why Was Brittney Griner in Russia? Detained WNBA Star Is Finally Getting Her Day in Court

Basketball player Brittney Griner is 6 feet 9 inches tall, but that's not the only thing that makes her a breakout star of the WNBA. According to her WNBA player profile, Brittney has spent nine years as a professional basketball player with the Phoenix Mercury where she has broken numerous records. She was picked up from Baylor University where she played all four years. In fact, Brittney has been playing basketball for most of her life until recently.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC basketball offer ‘very big’ for 2024 five-star guard

The UNC basketball program has been extremely selective when it comes extending offers to the class of 2024. As of now, only four players hold an offer from the Tar Heels. Those three prospects are Jarin Stevenson, Cam Scott, Tre Johnson and most recently Ian Jackson. All three are top-30 players and all are five-stars. The latest offer to Jackson was a ‘very big’ one for the New York native, according to On3.com. “UNC, I want to get out there too. That was almost the same as Kentucky, really,” Jackson said of the UNC offer. “Just watching that team as I grew up,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
On3.com

Duke basketball freshman Tyrese Proctor goes to extreme lengths to attend team meeting

This week, Duke basketball freshman point guard Tyrese Proctor had to take advantage of today’s advanced technology to tune into the team’s first meeting. The 6-foot-4 point guard out of Canberra (AUS) NBA Global Academy announced his reclassification to the 2022 class earlier this month but isn’t in Durham yet. Since he couldn’t be in the building, Proctor used FaceTime to call in from 10,000 miles away.
DURHAM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chapel Hill, NC
City
Star, NC
State
Texas State
City
Jackson, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
ClutchPoints

After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission

Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player in history, Serena Williams, made her return to the sport 364 days since retiring with an injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. She found herself up against the 115th ranked player in the world in Harmony Tan. In a thrilling back-and-forth match, Tan pulled off an […] The post After defeating Serena Williams at Wimbledon, Harmony Tan drops stunning admission appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Ariel Atkins receives second straight WNBA All-Star selection

For the second straight season, Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins will represent the team at the WNBA All-Star Game when the league's top players gather in Chicago in two weeks. Atkins was selected as a reserve player by the league's coaches and is the lone Mystic named to the initial All-Star rosters.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

ACC to drop divisions for football starting in 2023

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is going forward with a plan to change its football scheduling model, with the biggest change being the elimination of divisions.The new plan, adopted by the league's athletic directors and faculty athletic representatives on Tuesday, will be what the league calls a 3-5-5 model and goes into effect with the 2023 season.All 14 of the ACC's football members will have three permanent scheduling partners and play those schools each year. They'll face the other 10 schools once every two years; five one year, five the next. It means that every ACC team...
GREENSBORO, NC
US News and World Report

Mystics Make 15 3-Pointers in 92-74 Victory Over Dream

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night. Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinn Cook
Person
Jim Boylen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart get shot with Team USA

Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart weren’t just two of the better freshmen on the Arkansas baseball roster this season. They were two of the better freshmen in the country. As such, Smith and Tygart have been invited to tryout for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team. Twenty-six players will be selected for Team USA and will play games next summer, starting June 9, against Japan, Italy, Cuba, Netherlands and Curacao. Smith spent most of the season as a weekend starter for the Razorbacks during his first college season. He recorded 90 strikeouts with a 4.66 earned-run average of 77 1/3 innings. Tygart had 51 strikeouts and a 3.82 ERA in 37 2/3 innings as he spent a bulk of the year as Arkansas’ closer. Team USA will be coached by Mike Bianco. Bianco led Ole Miss to the national championship earlier this month after the Rebels were the last team to get an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.
BASEBALL
CNN

Training the next generation of African athletes

Former American football player, Osi Umenyiora, is providing African athletes with a pathway to join America’s National Football League, the NFL. Former Cameroon tennis champion, Joseph Oyebog, returns to his home country to train underprivileged youth through his Oyebog Tennis Academy.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy