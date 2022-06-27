ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Reading Corps volunteers help young readers grow

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 2 days ago

When Shari Knight moved with her husband to Cambridge in 2017, she knew she wanted to volunteer somewhere in the community.

“I wanted to do something that made me happy,” she said. “And I told my husband what would make me happy is volunteering at a school.”

When Knight found out about Reading Corps, she quickly learned she had found something that made her happy.

Reading Corps is a program in 12 states, including Minnesota, as well as Washington D.C. The program pairs roughly 1,500 tutors around the country with more than 36,000 schoolchildren to provide daily instruction that helps children become confident, successful readers.

One of the students Knight worked with last school year was Kendall Kammerud, who just finished second grade at Cambridge Primary. Kammerud entered the program in January reading 55 words per minute, but by the end of the year she had improved to more than 150 words per minute – “And there are times Kendall has exceeded 200 words in a minute,” Knight said.

Not only is Kammerud a better reader, she now has a new-found love of books.

“I like reading – I like the stories,” she said. “I like all kinds of stories. Right now I’m reading Junie B. Jones. Those are really hard books that I wouldn’t read last year.”

Knight said success stories like Kammerud’s are not uncommon.

“Kendall came to me in January, and she was reading just a little bit below grade level,” Knight said. “Kendall just needed a little boost, a little confidence. Now she’s reading at the level of a third grader at the end of the third-grade year, which is above grade level.

“Things just came together for Kendall. She liked reading, and she likes a variety of different stories. Now she’s flying.”

During the school year, Knight worked at Cambridge Primary three days a week for six hours each day. That allowed her to tutor as many as 15 young students each day.

“If we can exit a child because they are reading at class level, that makes an opening for another child that may be missed or does not need the help right away,” Knight said.

The purpose of the program is to give younger students the ability to read at their grade level.

“We test the kids three times a year, and we work with kids who are below grade level by 5%,” Knight said.

She added that the program is different for children of different ages.

“Kindergartners are learning phonics and learning sounds,” Knight explained. “Second graders are fluently reading, but some of them may not be figuring it out. For kindergartners, they are learning to read; second graders are starting to read to learn.

“The goal is to have the children exit the program by the end of the school year. Some kids will figure it out in 6-8 weeks, but some children may stay for the entire year.”

Knight said there are times the program only has to boost the confidence of a young student to achieve success.

“Some of the children are timid; I find that some of them just need some reassurance,” she said. “We spend 20 minutes of solid 1-on-1 time with a student, and they seem to love it. They like the attention, and that allows them grow.

“It’s the most rewarding thing in the whole world. To see these little kids, who are unsure of themselves and their words, and see them start to fly, well, there’s nothing more rewarding. I’m just beaming when I go home.”

The hardest part of the program, at least for Knight, is when she encounters a student who does not receive support from their parents.

“For me, it’s sad that a child’s home life affects how they do in school,” she said. “When we learn that a parent is working at home with their child, we know that child is going to exit the program early. That child is repetitively reading a story, and they progress so quickly.

“That home support is so important for our kids. If the parents don’t help, they won’t progress as quickly and gain rewards for the work they are putting in.”

The program limits participants to only four years in the program, so Knight will not be allowed to return next year.

Happily, she knows the program is in good hands after working with two new Reading Corps participants in Kari DeBlieck and Missy Opatz.

“Kari started in August, and Missy came in mid-year, so I had an opportunity to pass some of my experience to them,” Knight said. “Their training was online, and my training was in person, so the training was very different.

“There were some tears, and some frustration [when I couldn’t stay in the program]. I’ve tried to talk my way into staying, but I think I’m going to come in one day a week and volunteer.

“It is thrilling to see what these kids accomplish. I go to bed knowing I have helped many, many kids in my four years.”

Knight’s advice to someone thinking about entering the program is simple: Do it.

“I don’t think you’ll find anything more rewarding that what we do here,” she said. “I’ve been in medicine, so I know the rewards of helping people get better and saving people’s lives. Here, you know you’re making a child’s life better, not only now, but in years to come.

“They will be a better adult because they can read better, and that allows them to function better. It’s a good program, and anyone who is thinking about being part of it should go for it.”

For more information on openings at Isanti Primary School, go to tinyurl.com/2fac8yy7. For more information on openings at Cambridge Primary School, go to https://join.readingandmath.org/careers-home/jobs/34626.

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

Wright County Residents Named Minnesota Farm Family of the Year

(KNSI) – A Wright County grower has been named Minnesota’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year. The University of Minnesota Extension has recognized Gene and Mary Jo Lambert of Lambert Farms in Chatham Township, west of Buffalo. The family has been farming for 33 years. They raise 200 dairy cows and grow a 1,000-acre corn and soybean rotation along with three of their four children.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WJON

Random Act of Kindness Helps Flood Relief Efforts in Randall

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared a tremendous feel-good story over the weekend from Randall. Thursday night (June 23rd) brought over a foot of rain to the Randall area and left roadways flooded into Monday morning on some parts of Hwy 10. It also left most of the businesses in the town closed Friday and into the weekend.
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Wisconsin Food Truck Serves Produce Straight from the Cattle

GRANTSBURG, WI. — A Wisconsin food truck brings farm-grown produce to the forks of the Grantsburg community. Brickfield Market is a family-owned food truck featuring menu items with beef and dairy from their own ‘Four Cubs Farm.’ Members of the Peterson family opened the food truck in April of this year. They serve sandwiches, tacos, burgers and more.
GRANTSBURG, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Education
City
Cambridge, MN
Cambridge, MN
Education
twincitieslive.com

The General Store of Minnetonka

The General Store of Minnetonka is a family-run store that encompasses two floors packed with everything from gifts to home décor and even a restaurant. Reporter Kristin Haubrich takes us inside.
MINNETONKA, MN
WJON

Groundbreaking at Becker Business Park

BECKER -- A major infrastructure project is underway in Becker. Tuesday, community leaders broke ground on Project 2 of the Becker Business Park expansion. The water main, sanitary sewer, and street improvements will provide the infrastructure needed for the expansion. Mayor Tracy Bertram says the project will help guide Becker’s...
BECKER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Because They Can#Charity
earnthenecklace.com

Gia Vang Leaves KARE 11: Where Is the Minnesota News Anchor Going?

Gia Vang is more than just a journalist. She’s one of the most illustrious personalities among the Asian-American and Hmong communities. She acknowledges her heritage and community wherever she goes, which is also what she did during her time at KARE 11 in Minnesota. Sadly, it’s time for Minneapolis to bid farewell to this amazing anchor. Gia Vang wrapped her last day at KARE 11 in June 2022 after announcing her departure from the station. Her followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will remain in Minnesota. Vang provided answers for all her social media followers.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Four Minn. cities get state money to study petroleum leak sites

Four Minnesota cities are receiving state funding to analyze whether leaded gasoline from leaking storage tanks is putting their drinking water at risk. The Legislature approved $200,000 to investigate petroleum leak sites in Paynesville, Alexandria, Foley and Blaine. The additional study comes in the wake of a former Minnesota Pollution...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
californiaexaminer.net

How George Floyd Died and What Happened Next

Floyd, 46, was raised in Houston, Texas, but was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The six-foot-seven “gentle giant” was a brilliant football and basketball player in high school and now a father of two daughters and a son. When Floyd was arrested for aggravated robbery in Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
valleynewslive.com

Gunman on the run after shooting in MN movie theater

Oakdale, Minn. (Valley News Live) - At least one man has been shot after a gunman opened fire in Minnesota movie theater, according to Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE 11. Police responded to the Marcus Oakdale Cinema late in the night on Tuesday, June 28 for reports of shots fired. KARE 11 reports a 23-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with several gunshot wounds, but his condition is unknown.
OAKDALE, MN
insideradio.com

KTLK Minneapolis Morning Co-Host Drew Lee Dies Suddenly.

Drew Lee, one-half of the “Justice & Drew” morning show on iHeartMedia news/talk KTLK-AM Minneapolis (1130), passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. A cause of death has not been revealed. "This is the hardest thing that I have ever had to do in my entire radio career," co-host...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
75
Followers
181
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy