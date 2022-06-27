Reading Corps volunteers help young readers grow

When Shari Knight moved with her husband to Cambridge in 2017, she knew she wanted to volunteer somewhere in the community.

“I wanted to do something that made me happy,” she said. “And I told my husband what would make me happy is volunteering at a school.”

When Knight found out about Reading Corps, she quickly learned she had found something that made her happy.

Reading Corps is a program in 12 states, including Minnesota, as well as Washington D.C. The program pairs roughly 1,500 tutors around the country with more than 36,000 schoolchildren to provide daily instruction that helps children become confident, successful readers.

One of the students Knight worked with last school year was Kendall Kammerud, who just finished second grade at Cambridge Primary. Kammerud entered the program in January reading 55 words per minute, but by the end of the year she had improved to more than 150 words per minute – “And there are times Kendall has exceeded 200 words in a minute,” Knight said.

Not only is Kammerud a better reader, she now has a new-found love of books.

“I like reading – I like the stories,” she said. “I like all kinds of stories. Right now I’m reading Junie B. Jones. Those are really hard books that I wouldn’t read last year.”

Knight said success stories like Kammerud’s are not uncommon.

“Kendall came to me in January, and she was reading just a little bit below grade level,” Knight said. “Kendall just needed a little boost, a little confidence. Now she’s reading at the level of a third grader at the end of the third-grade year, which is above grade level.

“Things just came together for Kendall. She liked reading, and she likes a variety of different stories. Now she’s flying.”

During the school year, Knight worked at Cambridge Primary three days a week for six hours each day. That allowed her to tutor as many as 15 young students each day.

“If we can exit a child because they are reading at class level, that makes an opening for another child that may be missed or does not need the help right away,” Knight said.

The purpose of the program is to give younger students the ability to read at their grade level.

“We test the kids three times a year, and we work with kids who are below grade level by 5%,” Knight said.

She added that the program is different for children of different ages.

“Kindergartners are learning phonics and learning sounds,” Knight explained. “Second graders are fluently reading, but some of them may not be figuring it out. For kindergartners, they are learning to read; second graders are starting to read to learn.

“The goal is to have the children exit the program by the end of the school year. Some kids will figure it out in 6-8 weeks, but some children may stay for the entire year.”

Knight said there are times the program only has to boost the confidence of a young student to achieve success.

“Some of the children are timid; I find that some of them just need some reassurance,” she said. “We spend 20 minutes of solid 1-on-1 time with a student, and they seem to love it. They like the attention, and that allows them grow.

“It’s the most rewarding thing in the whole world. To see these little kids, who are unsure of themselves and their words, and see them start to fly, well, there’s nothing more rewarding. I’m just beaming when I go home.”

The hardest part of the program, at least for Knight, is when she encounters a student who does not receive support from their parents.

“For me, it’s sad that a child’s home life affects how they do in school,” she said. “When we learn that a parent is working at home with their child, we know that child is going to exit the program early. That child is repetitively reading a story, and they progress so quickly.

“That home support is so important for our kids. If the parents don’t help, they won’t progress as quickly and gain rewards for the work they are putting in.”

The program limits participants to only four years in the program, so Knight will not be allowed to return next year.

Happily, she knows the program is in good hands after working with two new Reading Corps participants in Kari DeBlieck and Missy Opatz.

“Kari started in August, and Missy came in mid-year, so I had an opportunity to pass some of my experience to them,” Knight said. “Their training was online, and my training was in person, so the training was very different.

“There were some tears, and some frustration [when I couldn’t stay in the program]. I’ve tried to talk my way into staying, but I think I’m going to come in one day a week and volunteer.

“It is thrilling to see what these kids accomplish. I go to bed knowing I have helped many, many kids in my four years.”

Knight’s advice to someone thinking about entering the program is simple: Do it.

“I don’t think you’ll find anything more rewarding that what we do here,” she said. “I’ve been in medicine, so I know the rewards of helping people get better and saving people’s lives. Here, you know you’re making a child’s life better, not only now, but in years to come.

“They will be a better adult because they can read better, and that allows them to function better. It’s a good program, and anyone who is thinking about being part of it should go for it.”

For more information on openings at Isanti Primary School, go to tinyurl.com/2fac8yy7. For more information on openings at Cambridge Primary School, go to https://join.readingandmath.org/careers-home/jobs/34626.