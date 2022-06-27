Tioga man sentenced to 5 years for 2018 manslaughter

July 9-10, the Buffalo Trails Museum, Epping, will be pleased to present the 56th Annual Buffalo Trails Day. There are lots of activities planned this year. Saturday, July 9 will start at 9 a.m. with the vendors opening and a 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament next to the museum. "Jump N Fun" opens at 1 p.m.in the south lot of Epping Lutheran Church and the Falcon Brothers will begin playing in the park. The Eagles Nest Cornhole Tournament starts at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m., food trucks will open on Main. Mayor Bemis will take his place in the dunk tank near the pavilion at 5 p.m. Ted and Keri will perform at the Main Street Pavilion at 8 p.m.. There will be fireworks at dark, weather permitting.

EPPING, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO