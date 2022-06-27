How to wear 80s and 90s trending rock band t-shirts

ST. LOUIS – Local and award-winning musician, Dre’co stopped by to give a listen to what will be going on at the 2022 Hip Hop Fusia Fest. It’s going to be on July 2 Off Broadway on Lemp Avenue from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans can hear 8 hours of the best hip-hop groups from around the region – they have Dre’Co, iLLPHONiCS, Native Sun, and much more.
ST. LOUIS – Get ready and get tickets for July 9 concert with El Monstero and Living Colour. The concert has pyrotechnics, lasers, and aerial artists. El Monstero just won the St. Louis Magazine A-List Award for Best Tribute Band!
ST. LOUIS – Color block it, pair it with a white denim jacket or throw on a black cardigan. The little white dress is just as flexible as the little black dress. Accessories were shown to give a little spice to the little white dress because accessories make the outfit!
ST. LOUIS – Summer fun is happening now on the Great Rivers Greenway because they’ve teamed up with the City Museum for a treasure hunt. Great Rivers Greenway is hiding 100 painted turtles on greenways around the region and a few at the City Museum. Your job is to get out and find them. If you find one, keep it then visit GreenwayQuest.com and tell where it was found and you will automatically be entered into a drawing for a prize package that includes tickets to the City Museum. Get out a watch for turtles – real or painted.
ST. LOUIS – Heavy Smoke BBQ is the perfect balance of award-winning BBQ and chef expertise. Bite into any of their plates, and get 20 years of world championship cooking. Don’t forget to add in sides – they are all made from scratch. Be a guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Heavy Smoke in St. Peters.
ST. LOUIS – Sara and Chris Mullen say the Wafflenerds Food Truck came when they were quarantined during the pandemic. Some couples had babies, but this couple gave birth to their business. They make liege-style waffles then throw some tasty toppings and voila some wonderful waffles. They can be found most Saturdays at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market at the Meadows shopping center.
After months of anticipation, Friday, July 1, is finally the day: Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville; 636-244-2420), a new food truck complex from the minds behind the wildly successful 9 Mile Garden, will open to the public, bringing a first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment complex to St. Charles County.
ST. LOUIS – Who has not been under some stress in the past two and a half years?. Tiffany Jones, who always appears to be very zen, knows about stress as well. She is doing a special two-part series on keeping stress down to a minimum with three extracts.
ST. LOUIS – Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood has been around just under a year, but their business has really taken off. Try Teleo Tasters – it’s a flight of different coffee and flavors you can order. What’s also good is the mission of Teleo – to love thy neighbor. See how they give back by using local items in their café and the drink you can order that will help area charities.
ST. LOUIS – Not smiling or laughing as big because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called Power Swabs. Studies show whiter teeth take years off your appearance and make...
St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
ST. LOUIS – Circus Flora is celebrating its 36th year of fantastic performances. For the past month, they have been performing at the Grand Center. See favorites like the Flying Wallendas, the Flying Cortes, the Daring Horseman, and some new acts like the aerial act of Sam and Louis.
Jason Politte believes the dusty relic he discovered in a Missouri barn played a monster role in the annals of bass fishing — it might just be Rick Clunn’s boat from his 1984 Bassmaster Classic victory. Although Clunn said he has no idea if it is his boat,...
Baseball, hockey, and eventually soccer will join the sports scene in St. Louis City. Now you can golf to the list too, as Topgolf could be adding a second location to the St. Louis region, an idea Topgolf fans welcome.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two local leopard cubs are lighting up social media. The Saint Louis Zoo posted new pics of Anya and Irina to their social media accounts and the images are going viral. The adorable kittens are in a bucket. The Carnivore Care Team at the Saint Louis Zoo posted this update: “We […]
ST. LOUIS – Mattress Direct Owner Pat McCurren is a sleep expert. McCurren engineered the MH Gray Luxury Mattress, then had it made right here in Missouri. What’s nice about that, is the customer doesn’t pay the luxury cost of having a luxury mattress. The MH Gray is two mattresses in one. There’s a soft layer of coils on the top half and a firmer layer of coils in the lower half. It supports all different sizes and shapes of sleepers. This mattress carries a family name- it’s named after Pat’s grandfather Marshall Homer Gray- now that’s a sweet bedtime story.
St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks. Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys. And residents are fuming about it. “This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1,
From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
ST. LOUIS – The summer travel season is upon us, and a road trip also requires a few road stops. Tim Ezell is in Villa Ridge Tuesday morning. At a place, you have to include it on your itinerary. He spoke with Ozarkland Store Manager Leslie Ring about how many flavors of fudge a customer can try.
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is going to have a mild morning. It’s going to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will still be low Wednesday and Thursday. It’s expected to be hotter and more humid by Friday with some showers and storms by the afternoon hours.
