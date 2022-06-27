ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

How to wear 80s and 90s trending rock band t-shirts

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Def Leppard, Aerosmith, and AC/DC. All those rocker bands are making...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX2now.com

2022 Hip-Hop Fusia Fest takes place this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Local and award-winning musician, Dre’co stopped by to give a listen to what will be going on at the 2022 Hip Hop Fusia Fest. It’s going to be on July 2 Off Broadway on Lemp Avenue from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans can hear 8 hours of the best hip-hop groups from around the region – they have Dre’Co, iLLPHONiCS, Native Sun, and much more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

How to accessorize a summer staple – the little white dress

ST. LOUIS – Color block it, pair it with a white denim jacket or throw on a black cardigan. The little white dress is just as flexible as the little black dress. Accessories were shown to give a little spice to the little white dress because accessories make the outfit!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Get out to find the turtles along the Great Rivers Greenway

ST. LOUIS – Summer fun is happening now on the Great Rivers Greenway because they’ve teamed up with the City Museum for a treasure hunt. Great Rivers Greenway is hiding 100 painted turtles on greenways around the region and a few at the City Museum. Your job is to get out and find them. If you find one, keep it then visit GreenwayQuest.com and tell where it was found and you will automatically be entered into a drawing for a prize package that includes tickets to the City Museum. Get out a watch for turtles – real or painted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

$50 gift certificate for $25 at Heavy Smoke

ST. LOUIS – Heavy Smoke BBQ is the perfect balance of award-winning BBQ and chef expertise. Bite into any of their plates, and get 20 years of world championship cooking. Don’t forget to add in sides – they are all made from scratch. Be a guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Heavy Smoke in St. Peters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Smell sugar baking when visiting Wafflenerds

ST. LOUIS – Sara and Chris Mullen say the Wafflenerds Food Truck came when they were quarantined during the pandemic. Some couples had babies, but this couple gave birth to their business. They make liege-style waffles then throw some tasty toppings and voila some wonderful waffles. They can be found most Saturdays at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market at the Meadows shopping center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Sneak Peek: Frankie Martin's Garden Opens Friday in St. Charles County

After months of anticipation, Friday, July 1, is finally the day: Frankie Martin's Garden (5372 St. Charles Street, Cottleville; 636-244-2420), a new food truck complex from the minds behind the wildly successful 9 Mile Garden, will open to the public, bringing a first-of-its-kind dining and entertainment complex to St. Charles County.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

Cheryl’s Herbs keeps stress down with two-part series

ST. LOUIS – Who has not been under some stress in the past two and a half years?. Tiffany Jones, who always appears to be very zen, knows about stress as well. She is doing a special two-part series on keeping stress down to a minimum with three extracts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ready for take off – the coffee flights from Teleo Coffee

ST. LOUIS – Teleo Coffee in Kirkwood has been around just under a year, but their business has really taken off. Try Teleo Tasters – it’s a flight of different coffee and flavors you can order. What’s also good is the mission of Teleo – to love thy neighbor. See how they give back by using local items in their café and the drink you can order that will help area charities.
KIRKWOOD, MO
FOX2now.com

Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening just in time for Summer

ST. LOUIS – Not smiling or laughing as big because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco, talked with us about a very effective teeth whitening product called Power Swabs. Studies show whiter teeth take years off your appearance and make...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Circus Flora’s final week celebrating 36 seasons

ST. LOUIS – Circus Flora is celebrating its 36th year of fantastic performances. For the past month, they have been performing at the Grand Center. See favorites like the Flying Wallendas, the Flying Cortes, the Daring Horseman, and some new acts like the aerial act of Sam and Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
bassmaster.com

Daily Limit: Barn find could be holy grail of bass fishing

Jason Politte believes the dusty relic he discovered in a Missouri barn played a monster role in the annals of bass fishing — it might just be Rick Clunn’s boat from his 1984 Bassmaster Classic victory. Although Clunn said he has no idea if it is his boat,...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2now.com

Luxury without the luxury price from Mattress Direct

ST. LOUIS – Mattress Direct Owner Pat McCurren is a sleep expert. McCurren engineered the MH Gray Luxury Mattress, then had it made right here in Missouri. What’s nice about that, is the customer doesn’t pay the luxury cost of having a luxury mattress. The MH Gray is two mattresses in one. There’s a soft layer of coils on the top half and a firmer layer of coils in the lower half. It supports all different sizes and shapes of sleepers. This mattress carries a family name- it’s named after Pat’s grandfather Marshall Homer Gray- now that’s a sweet bedtime story.
MISSOURI STATE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Trash Overflows from St. Louis Dumpsters, and People Are Pissed

St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks. Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys. And residents are fuming about it. “This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1,
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Beautiful, ‘Crazy’ Brick Designs in St. Louis are Worth a Closer Look

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Ozarkland

ST. LOUIS – The summer travel season is upon us, and a road trip also requires a few road stops. Tim Ezell is in Villa Ridge Tuesday morning. At a place, you have to include it on your itinerary. He spoke with Ozarkland Store Manager Leslie Ring about how many flavors of fudge a customer can try.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mild Wednesday, showers holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is going to have a mild morning. It’s going to be a nice day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Humidity will still be low Wednesday and Thursday. It’s expected to be hotter and more humid by Friday with some showers and storms by the afternoon hours.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

