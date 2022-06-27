Rochester couple faces charges for stealing 17 catalytic converters

CICERO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester couple was arrested and charged for stealing more than 15 catalytic converters from cars parked at the Driver’s Village Auto Mall in Cicero.

According to state police, 25-year-old Brittany Hollaert and 31-year-old Vasiliy Maksimchuk were both charged with the following offenses after the pair’s arrest on June 22.

Grand larceny in the second degree,

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Auto stripping in the first-degree degree

Conspiracy in the fourth degree

Police say the Rochester couple was taken to custody following an investigation into the theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Driver’s Village Auto on East Circle Drive in Cicero.

Hollaert and Maksimchuk were estimated to have stolen more than $50,000. State police said the couple is suspected to have been involved in several other thefts within Rochester.

Authorities say Hollaert was issued appearance tickets and Maksimchuk was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

