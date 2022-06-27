ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Rochester couple faces charges for stealing 17 catalytic converters

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PL9dA_0gNWQPfP00

CICERO, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester couple was arrested and charged for stealing more than 15 catalytic converters from cars parked at the Driver’s Village Auto Mall in Cicero.

According to state police, 25-year-old Brittany Hollaert and 31-year-old Vasiliy Maksimchuk were both charged with the following offenses after the pair’s arrest on June 22.

  • Grand larceny in the second degree,
  • Criminal mischief in the second degree
  • Auto stripping in the first-degree degree
  • Conspiracy in the fourth degree

Police say the Rochester couple was taken to custody following an investigation into the theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles parked at Driver’s Village Auto on East Circle Drive in Cicero.

Hollaert and Maksimchuk were estimated to have stolen more than $50,000. State police said the couple is suspected to have been involved in several other thefts within Rochester.

Authorities say Hollaert was issued appearance tickets and Maksimchuk was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 8

kay cartledge
2d ago

lock them up , they have made it difficult for so many people to replace that part

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Rochester Couple Arrested for Catalytic Converter Thefts

Authorities announced that a Rochester Couple was arrested this week in connection with the theft of 17 catalytic converters from Drivers Village Auto in Cicero, New York. New York state Police announced that Brittany Hollaert and Vasiliy Maksimchuk of Rochester, New York were arrested following an investigation into the theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles located at Driver's Village Auto located in Cicero, New York. State Police estimated that the damage caused by Hollaert and Maksimchuk to the vehicles is over $50,000. The press release also noted that both suspects were involved in several other similar thefts throughout the Rochester area as well.
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Two Rochester residents charged for illegal fireworks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two residents were charged with the unlawful possession of fireworks by Rochester Police Department, authorities reported Wednesday. According to RPD, an unnamed 36-year old man and 36-year-old woman were selling “a quantity of illegal fireworks” in West Ridge Plaza on West Ridge Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in May Rochester Homicide, Vehicle Sought

Rochester police have made an arrest in a homicide from last month, but they're still looking for the vehicle involved. 31-year-old Timothy Thomas was arrested without incident, in connection with the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Orlando Santiago. He's the brother of Bradley Thomas, whom Santiago shot and killed in what...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cicero, NY
Crime & Safety
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Cicero, NY
Rochester, NY
Cars
City
Onondaga, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

MCSO: Thieves steal truck, then use it to clean out ATM

Penfield, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff's deputies are still searching for the suspects who drove a stolen truck into an ATM Chase bank in Penfield - and stole all of the money inside. It happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police say the truck had been stolen from Whitney...
PENFIELD, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
FingerLakes1

Ontario man arrested on warrant for trespassing

An Ontario man was arrested following investigation into a disturbance. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office arrested Luke J. Bentley, 45, of Ontario for trespassing. The charges stem from an investigation into a trespass back in 2021 following an arrest warrant issued for Bentley’s arrest....
ONTARIO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalytic Converters#Property Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
NewsChannel 36

Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE (2:00 PM) - The missing vulnerable adult alert for Donald Kinney has been cancelled. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WENY) -- Police are looking for Donald Kinney, an 82-year-old man who was last seen in a car driving in the Rochester-area. Kinney was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light tan shorts,...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1

Ontario man arrested after stealing credit cards and license

Police arrested an Ontario man following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested James R. Clark, 58, of Ontario for grand larceny and petit larceny. It is alleged that Clark stole a credit cards and a license from the victim. Clark was...
ONTARIO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Arson Task Force investigating after Rochester home set on fire twice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Rochester Police and Fire Departments are investigating after a home was set on fire—not once—but twice in the same month. The latest fire happened early Sunday morning at a home on Pierpont Street. Members of Rochester’s Arson Task Force couldn't provide much...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
informnny.com

Watertown woman accused of stealing from LeRay Walmart

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Watertown is facing charges after allegedly stealing merchandise from the Walmart located in LeRay. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Breanna E. Jenness stole $165.97 worth of merchandise from the location around 11 p.m. on June 17. As a result, she was charged with Petit Larceny which is a misdemeanor.
WATERTOWN, NY
FingerLakes1

Sodus man charged with public lewdness

A Sodus man was arrested after a special investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne R. Conklin for public lewdness. Conklin committed a lewd act while in the common area of a residential facility while in the presence of other residents. He will...
SODUS, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy