El Paso, TX

Advocates share horror stories of clients placed in ‘Remain in Mexico’

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Migrant advocates on Monday shared stories of rape, assault and kidnapping endured by clients forced to wait in Mexico while U.S. courts rule on their asylum cases.

The gathering next to two Downtown federal courthouses came ahead of a Supreme Court decision on whether the Biden administration can end the Migrant Protection Protocols program (MPP), also known as “Remain in Mexico.”

A federal judge in Texas last year ruled Biden ended the Trump-era policy unlawfully and ordered him to restore it. The high court is expected to rule on the appeal Wednesday at the latest.

Marysol Castro, managing attorney at Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso. (Border Report photo)

“We hope they say the Texas judge did not have the right to tell the administration (what to do). Any president should have the right to change the policies of his predecessor,” said Marysol Castro, managing attorney at Diocesan Migrant and Refugee Services in El Paso. “(Asylum) is a legal process, (the migrants) aren’t doing anything illegal; they’re not criminals yet they’re treated like criminals.”

Castro and other members of the “Safe not stranded” campaign laid flowers and a wreath on the sidewalk leading to the courthouse symbolizing the more than 70,000 migrants placed on MPP by both Trump and Biden, some of whom have died violently in Mexico.

Crystal Sandoval, director of strategic initiatives at Las Americans Immigrant Advocacy Center read letters from clients detailing violence suffered in Juarez, Mexico, after U.S. immigration officials placed them on MPP and sent them across the border.

Life After ‘Remain in Mexico’: Migrant family’s case terminated but future remains uncertain

“We were thrown to the streets without the opportunity to state why we were there, why we left our country,” Sandoval spoke on behalf of a 37-year-old woman from Honduras. “In Mexico, I was met with violence, cruelty and worse. I was kidnapped, trafficked and raped. My 9-year-old daughter was witness to this and she herself was sexually abused.”

U.S. officials took the woman, Azalia, out of MPP after her daughter escaped the kidnappers and advocates helped the mother and child. The two are in the United States now.

Sandoval quoted clients saying MPP is a lie because it does not protect them, but rather exposes them to crime, scorn, hunger and homelessness in Juarez, which a Mexico City think-tank that tracks homicides worldwide last year named as the sixth most dangerous city in the world.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Other testimonies included a Nicaraguan man who was picked on by locals at a migrant shelter in Juarez and eventually was told to leave in the middle of the night.

“These are some of many very compelling (stories) that are being lived right now. I think as a community, if we unite, we can give these people due process and the welcoming they deserve,” Sandoval said.

Mardi Gras
2d ago

MPP is one of the best programs for handling the illegal crossers. They cross and file for asylum then are sent to Mexico to wait. It saves taxpayers having to support them and providing housing etc. It keeps illegals from disappearing into country. We save on deporting them because they're already in Mexico. They knew when they left their countries it was a dangerous journey. They also knew MPP has been in effect since 2018. Mexico's southern border has a broadcast system that advises migrants of U.S. restrictions. The U.S. has the right to deny entry to anyone at any time. So BOO-HOO. 90% are rejected anyway.

Donna Viestenz
2d ago

Too bad. Us Citizens have horror stories also. Go back where you came from. Can't believe they are complaining. They have no rights.

Guest
2d ago

Go back to where you came from! We have the worst inflation in 40 years and housing costs everywhere are ridiculous! Come legally or don’t come at all. Americans are tired of paying for leeches!

