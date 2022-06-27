ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Former Peoria Rivermen head coach hoists Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 2 days ago

Former Peoria Rivermen head coach Jared Bednar hoisted the Stanley Cup on Sunday as the Colorado Avalanche closed out Tampa Bay in the NHL's championship series.

Bednar became the first former Rivermen head coach to win a Stanley Cup as an NHL head coach, adding to the 40-year hockey franchise's ties to the Cup.

Bednar was head coach of the Rivermen in the American Hockey League for two seasons as the top affiliate of the St. Louis Blues. He led the Rivermen to a 42-30-8 record and first-round playoff loss in the 2010-11 AHL season.

Then a 39-33-4 effort followed in 2011-12. Bednar's two years at the Rivermen helm marked the only two consecutive seasons above .500 for the Peoria franchise in its AHL era.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFnSb_0gNWQ5LM00

Bednar then went on to coach at AHL Springfield, then won the AHL's Calder Cup while coaching Lake Erie.

That catapulted him to the NHL, where he became head coach for Colorado in 2016-17. He led the Avs to a third-round matchup in 2019-20, and in his sixth season on Sunday took them to the final step.

From the archive: Former Rivermen coach Jared Bednar to lead NHL's Colorado Avalanche

Bednar will join other former Rivermen with their names on the Stanley Cup. Other links to Peoria include Avalanche veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, who played one game for the Rivermen in the 2007-08 AHL season, joining them for a Nov. 6, 2007 game at Iowa. And former IHL-era Rivermen defenseman Dan Laperriere, who is a pro scout with Colorado.

Here's a list of former Rivermen players whose names are on the Stanley Cup:

Jaden Schwartz, Alex Pietrangelo, Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen from the Blues 2018-19 title team, plus defenseman Ian Cole (Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017), center Lars Eller (Washington in 2018), enforcer Todd Ewen (Montreal in 1993) and defenseman Bret Hedican (Carolina in 2006).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx9C8_0gNWQ5LM00

There is also center Tony Hrkac (Dallas in 1999), defenseman Lyle Odelein (Montreal in 1993), defenseman Gordie Roberts (Pittsburgh in 1991 and 1992), winger Warren Rychel (Colorado in 1996), center Mike Zigomanis (Pittsburgh in 2009) and goaltender Manny Legace (Detroit in 2002).

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Former Peoria Rivermen head coach hoists Stanley Cup with Colorado Avalanche

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

KUCHEROV THROWS GLOVES AT TRAINER IN DYING SECONDS OF GAME 6 OF THE STANLEY CUP FINAL

The only thing better than winning a Stanley Cup is winning another one, and frustration was clearly setting in for the defending champions in the final minute of game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche as it became clear their streak would end. With just over 20 seconds to go and the Avalanche leading 2-1, the puck went all the way down the ice in a play that Tampa thought would be icing. It wasn't, and as a teammate was grabbing the puck, Bolts star Nikita Kucherov went over to his bench to get a new stick. The trainer did not have one immediately ready, and Kucherov was not happy about it. As you can see in the video below, Kucherov takes off each of his gloves one at a time and threw them at the trainer in an act of pure exasperation. Colorado won the game 2-1 and took the Stanley Cup in six games, the team's first since 2001.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Ex-Flyer accidentally damages Stanley Cup, goes viral

A member of the 2021-22 Philadelphia Flyers won the Stanley Cup on Sunday night!. Nicholas Aube-Kubel, the 2014 second-round pick who spent 102 games with the Flyers since 2018-19, hoisted Lord Stanley's trophy after the Avalanche beat the Lightning in six games to claim their first title in two decades.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning

Nathan MacKinnon is now a Stanley Cup champion for the first time in his career, and so as he and the Colorado Avalanche gear up for their celebrations, he wants his good friend Sidney Crosby to be ready. As MacKinnon shared to reporters after their incredible Game 6 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on […] The post Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon’s ‘drunk’ Sidney Crosby call-out after winning Stanley Cup vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Bobby Orr shares heartwarming message to Cale Makar after Avalanche’s Stanley Cup win

Cale Makar is already a legend in the Colorado Avalanche history after winning both the Stanley Cup with the Avs and the Conn Smythe Award as the MVP of the playoffs all in one go in 2022. Speaking of legend, a real one just shared an appreciative message to Makar after his unforgettable campaign. We are talking about one of the greatest ever to lace up a pair of skates in the form of former Boston Bruins defenseman and hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Peoria, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Springfield, IL
City
Detroit, IL
Peoria, IL
Sports
UPI News

Avalanche dent Stanley Cup amid on-ice celebration

June 27 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche dented the Stanley Cup almost immediately after they claimed the NHL's storied championship trophy with a Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The trophy sustained the damage amid the Avalanche's on-ice celebration Sunday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. "I don't...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat. After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.
NHL
earnthenecklace.com

Is Chicago Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews Related to Colorado Avalanche Star Devon Toews?

Two fan-favorite NHL pros share the same last name, and fans are searching for information on a possible connection between them. We are, of course, talking about Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews. Jonathan Toews is the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, and Devon Toews is a rising star of the Colorado Avalanche. Both have a Stanley Cup win in their careers, and they have even clashed on the ice! So, are the two hockey stars related? Fans assume that Jonathan Toews and Devon Toews are brothers. But that is far from the case.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Schwartz
Person
Manny Legace
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Lars Eller
Person
Todd Ewen
NHL

Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade set for Thursday in Denver

Players, coaches, staff to be lauded by fans, mayor with rally at Civic Center Park. The celebration is on. Officially. The city of Denver announced that it will celebrate the 2022 Stanley Cup champion, the Colorado Avalanche, on Thursday with a parade downtown and a fan rally at Civic Center Park.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Calder Cup#The Colorado Avalanche#Rivermen#The St Louis Blues#Ahl Springfield
Yardbarker

Minnesota Wild Trade Forward Kevin Fiala

The Minnesota Wild have completed a trade sending forward Kevin Fiala to the Los Angeles Kings. The return that the Wild received includes 2020 NHL Entry Draft second-rounder Brock Faber and the 19th overall pick in the upcoming 2022 NHL Draft. Forward Kevin Fiala Traded. Fiala was mentioned in NHL...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NBC Sports

NHL odds: Avs, Lightning, Maple Leafs are 2023 Stanley Cup favorites

The Colorado Avalanche have dethroned the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. After a hard-fought six-game series, Jared Bednar’s team have finally reached the top of the NHL. As we say goodbye to the 2021-22 NHL season, we begin to turn the page to 2022-23 with the...
NHL
Journal Star

Journal Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy