Ramp closed for Harford Interchange road project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crabtree Avenue in Owensboro will be closed from West Sixth Street to West Seventh Street for sewer repairs. There will be a truck detour set up from Fourth Street to Ninth Street. This is expected to be in place for about a week.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to mill and resurface U.S. 68X Russellville Road in Bowling Green from the Avenue of Champions to U.S. 68 Veterans Memorial has started. Motorists should expect lane closures and delays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the work is complete. The work...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet would like motorists to be aware of upcoming work being done in Henderson County. Beginning Thursday, June 30, officials say a contractor plans to switch the existing traffic signals over to the new system at KY 2084 – Jamerson Drive and KY 812 – Hallway […]
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Hawkins Auto Body has been in business for decades. General Manager Mark Kurtz says he’s never seen damage like he’s seen with the cars brought in after the Dec. 10 deadly storms. “We’ve seen a lot in the 35 years we’ve been here, and...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic signals for KY 2084 and KY 812 in Henderson County are set to change over to a new system. Officials say earlier in April, changes were made to KY 2084/Jamerson Drive and KY 218/Hallway Drive to the existing lanes. According to a press release, on...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Something new could be coming to the city of Henderson for electric vehicle owners. Henderson Municipal Power and Light has plans to put electric car charging stations on Main Street. The company’s General Manager, Brad Bickett, says this is a pilot project, which means once they...
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several crews in Warrick County were called to a field fire. Dispatchers told us just after 2 p.m. it was in the area of Zoar Church Road and Waters Edge Drive. The fire is now out. A section of a field was burned, but it...
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - For those looking for work in western Kentucky, Century Aluminum in Sebree is hosting a hiring event Wednesday. That’s according to a post on its Facebook page. There will be on-site interviews from 10 to 2 p.m. That’s on State Highway 2096 in Robards.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Holiday World Transit bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning in Owensboro. Fire officials say it happened at J.R. Miller and E. 5th Street. They say 17 kids were on the bus. Some of them were treated on scene, and two of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Government officials in Hardin County are asking residents to recycle properly after trailers have been overflowing with trash, potentially putting the program at risk of shutting down. Hardin County Recycling is managed by county government, offering seven locations for people to drop off recyclable items. Started...
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Despite the announcement of a burn ban in Warren County, fireworks are still set to take place at some events!. Due to dry weather, the ban is asking the community to leave it up to the professionals to safely set fireworks off until enough rainfall makes conditions safer.
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A dam removal in Edmonson County has some residents on alert over the possibility of a water shortage. “We do not have a water shortage as of right now we are able to pump plenty of water,” said Tony Sanders, the general manager of the water district. “Our intake has dropped approximately five to six feet since the dam removal began, and we have a certain level that we have to maintain.”
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. — Lighting off your own fireworks may come with a $500 fine in Warren County. Local officials enacted an outdoor burn ban this week, which includes the lighting of fireworks in all parts of Warren County. What You Need To Know. Warren County is under a...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon has issued a no outside burn order for the entire county that took effect on Monday. In a letter announcing the ban, Buchanon said the order includes the lighting o fireworks and burning of any material outdoors. “A lack of...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say several people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Vanderburgh County on Wednesday. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Old Princeton Road. Once arriving on scene, deputies say they found one adult ejected from the car, as well...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Ascension St. Vincent tell us they are closing 11 immediate care centers at the end of the day Thursday. Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent will be closing 11 Immediate Care Centers effective end of business on June 30, 2022. Impacted associates are being offered a comparable position at one of our many sites of care.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Board of Education announced Contessa Orr as the district’s next superintendent. Officials tell us Orr is a long-time educator who started her career as a special education teacher. They say she has spent 22 years in teaching and administrative positions in...
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The price you pay for trash pick up may be changing. Recycling is coming back to Bowling Green and Warren County, but it’s going to operate a little differently than in years past. Scott Waste is no longer the exclusive waste collector for the...
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say a house fire is now considered suspicious in Webster County. It happened in Wheatcroft on Highway 109. The Wheatcroft Fire Chief says no one lived at the house and no one was hurt. We’re told the cause of the fire was undetermined....
