Let’s Talk Pella – 4th of July Activities

The Indianola baseball and softball teams swept Newton on the road in Little Hawkeye Conference play Monday, baseball winning 9-1 and softball winning 6-0. The baseball team scored four runs in the third, with RBI hits from Luke Rockhold, Jack Strong, Casey Stecker, and Noah Johnston. Indianola then added three runs in the sixth taking advantage of Newton errors and a Kasey Carter RBI hit, and plated two more in the seventh that included an RBI hit from Andrew DeWall. Indianola improves to 20-11 on the season, and will travel to Norwalk for a doubleheader tomorrow.
