Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – 4th of July Activities

By Andrew Schneider
kniakrls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Kingma with the Pella 4th of July committee previews...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Indianola – Farm to Table Event

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Warren County Conservation Co-Director Karen Johlas-Szalkowski about the upcoming Farm to Table event in August. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Spirit of America Part 2; Officer Ross Marshall

A local man serves as a police officer, and as a military police officer in the reserves. In the second part of a five part program on the Spirit of America. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Ross Marshall with the Indianola Police Department and the Army Reserves.
kniakrls.com

Ag in the City Returns This Week

Agriculture is set to take over Central Park in Pella this week. The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is Ag in the City, which highlights the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Time stage, the chicken pageant will kick off entertainment at 6 p.m., followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest for children ages three through eight at 6:30 p.m.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Students Attend International Thespian Festival

A pair of Pella High School students took a trip to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana. Class of ’22 Graduate Maggie Leach presented two brief monologues in Solo Acting–one from The Crucible and one from The Importance of Being Earnest. Alex Demuth, a 10th grader, also attended and participated in a program called 24 Hour Plays. Michael James Scott, the current Genie in Aladdin on Broadway was at the festival held June 20th through the 24th, as was actor Jessie Eisenberg. Pella High School Thespian Troupe 123 is part of the program.
PELLA, IA
Pella, IA
Pella, IA
Lifestyle
kniakrls.com

Pella FFA Hosts First Annual Camping Trip

Earlier this month, the Pella FFA conducted their first annual camping trip. On June 10th and 11th, the Pella FFA chapter took 13 members to Diamond Lake Campground in Montezuma. While there, members were able to participate in a fishing competition, camping, yard games, a bonfire, and made their own meals, including ice cream.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Voting Ongoing for Pella in #IowansUnite Mural Contest

Residents of Pella can vote to bring a mural to the community. Pella Fiber, Visit Pella, and the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance are asking the community for their votes through the #IowansUnite Mural Contest hosted by Iowa Economic Development Authority and Travel Iowa. The preliminary round is ongoing, and Pella would need 500 votes to advance to the finals. This is the same contest Knoxville won in 2021:
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Consider Pella Ambulance, Prairie Ridge Agreements Tonight

The Pella City Council will consider the final resolutions needed to transfer the non-profit Pella Community Ambulance into a city-run service at a special meeting this evening. The council will officially review the final transfer agreement, service fees, and an offer of employment to current Pella Community Ambulance staff. The...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Local Competitive Shooting Teams Place Well at State Skeet Competition

The Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Championships state skeet competition was held this past weekend, and area schools placed high in several divisions. Pella Christian won the overall competition with a team score of 574, followed by the Pella Shooting Team in 4th place at 567. Indianola placed 9th as a team and Knoxville also competed among 25 other programs.
PELLA, IA
#4th Of July#Previews#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#The Pella 4th Of
kniakrls.com

Knoxville VFW to Host Fight Night Event

The Knoxville VFW will host a fight Night on Saturday, July 2, from 4:00 pm-12:00 am at the Knoxville National Guard Armory, 105 N. Lincoln Street. State VFW Commander Michael Braman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about how the event came together. “It all started with me meeting Kevin Flack of...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Dutch Memories – Dutch Multis

One of the great athletic traditions at Central College over the last 30 years has been the multi-event athletes in track and field. In this episode of the Dutch Memories podcast, we dig in to the Dutch multis dynasty. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts |...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella City Council to Consider Final Transfer Agreement for Pella Ambulance

The Pella City Council will consider the final resolutions needed to transfer the non-profit Pella Community Ambulance into a city-run service at a special meeting Wednesday. City Administrator Mike Nardini says the council will officially review the final transfer agreement, service fees, and an offer of employment to current Pella Community Ambulance staff. Nardini says the service is expected to run as it does now until the end of the year, before new agreements will be drafted with area townships and communities relying on the service outside of the Pella city limits. The special Pella City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, and is available to listen to online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.
PELLA, IA
KELOLAND TV

‘Sprint car capital’ races in a big way in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even the city’s logo has a checkered flag. Glenn Lyons, the executive director of the economic development in Knoxville, Iowa. He’s only been in the position since November but he knows that sprint car racing is woven into the fabric of the city of about 7,000 in south central Iowa.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board Approves Curriculum Purchases

The Knoxville School Board met in a regular session on Monday. The board approved fundraising requests from the High School Cross Country for a road race on July 9, for the football team to sell saver cards from August 5-15, and for the girl’s basketball team’s Panthers vs Cancer event on January 21. The board approved a proposal for a fencing project. The board approved annual curriculum purchases for Math.
Effingham Radio

Kiss Dropping Unreleased 1977 Des Moines Concert

Coming on September 9th is the last concert from Kiss' ongoing archival "Off The Soundboard" series. Live In Des Moines 1977 was recorded during the Alive II tour on November 29th, 1977 in Des Moines, Iowa at Veterans Memorial Auditorium, featuring the band's original and classic lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball and Softball Sweep Newton

The Indianola baseball and softball teams swept Newton on the road in Little Hawkeye Conference play Monday, baseball winning 9-1 and softball winning 6-0. The baseball team scored four runs in the third, with RBI hits from Luke Rockhold, Jack Strong, Casey Stecker, and Noah Johnston. Indianola then added three runs in the sixth taking advantage of Newton errors and a Kasey Carter RBI hit, and plated two more in the seventh that included an RBI hit from Andrew DeWall. Indianola improves to 20-11 on the season, and will travel to Norwalk for a doubleheader tomorrow.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit against Iowa community for noon siren has been dismissed

LUCAS, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa community for its tornado siren has been dismissed. A couple in Lucas said the daily siren that blares right across the street from their home led to emotional turmoil and physical illness. Phillip and Leslie Bago bought their home on...
LUCAS, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Warren County Supervisors Meet in Study and Regular Session

The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in a work session and a special session Tuesday. The board met in a work session, holding a discussion about the Administration Building, reviewing the upcoming goal setting session, and reviewing registration information for the operation of ATVs, UTVs and off-road vehicles. After...
WARREN COUNTY, IA

