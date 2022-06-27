Let’s Talk Pella – 4th of July Activities

The Pella City Council will consider the final resolutions needed to transfer the non-profit Pella Community Ambulance into a city-run service at a special meeting Wednesday. City Administrator Mike Nardini says the council will officially review the final transfer agreement, service fees, and an offer of employment to current Pella Community Ambulance staff. Nardini says the service is expected to run as it does now until the end of the year, before new agreements will be drafted with area townships and communities relying on the service outside of the Pella city limits. The special Pella City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Pella Public Safety Complex, and is available to listen to online here: https://join.me/CityofPella.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO