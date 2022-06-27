ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Fun Fest store opens

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fun Fest Store is now open. The store is stocked with shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, coffee mugs, garden flags...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Pepsi announces 4th act added to Independence Day celebration

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The countdown is on to the return of the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration at Freedom Hall presented by Food City. With less than a week to go until fireworks light up the region, Pepsi is putting the final touches on the event. Organizers told News Channel 11 they have added […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Fourth of July festivities abound

Whether you’re looking for outdoor fun, live music, food or fireworks, there’s plenty to choose from. Here’s a look at just a few of the festivities on tap in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for the Fourth of July holiday:. • Natural Tunnel State Park in Duffield,...
DUFFIELD, VA
Johnson City Press

Independence parade set for Saturday

KINGSPORT — The Independence Day Parade will take place Saturday and have plenty of flags, floats and fun. The Kingsport Chamber is hosting the 68th Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. “The Mack Riddle American Legion Independence Day Parade is a great tradition...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Independence Day Celebrations happening across the Tri-Cities

Main Street Jonesborough; July 2-3 Live music, dozens of vendors, food trucks, and free activities and events for the whole family! Admission to the festival is free and open to the public. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. The festival begins Saturday, July 2 at 10 a.m. with a parade to kick off the festivities. Activities, music, contests and more will continue throughout the weekend. The fireworks display starts at 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 to wrap up the celebration. Full schedule at jonesborough.com/jbodays.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Kingsport, TN
Government
Johnson City Press

Gate City set to host inaugural Red, White and Blue Bash

GATE CITY — This year marks the first year Gate City Frontier will host its Red, White and Blue Bash in downtown — but that doesn’t mean it won’t feature old-fashioned, Independence Day activities and tradition. Gate City Frontier will host its inaugural celebration on Saturday,...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: GTOs from coast to coast converge on Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Hundreds of Pontiac GTO enthusiasts will be in Kingsport through Sunday morning for the 43rd annual GTOAA Nation- al Convention. The GTO Association of America, the oldest and largest GTO club, also welcomes owners of other Pontiacs, such as the Catalina and the LeMans. The show features...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Beach Nite Band returns to Lakeside Concert Series

Virginia’s Beach Nite Band was set to open this season’s Lakeside Concert Series, but Mother Nature had other ideas. Not to worry fans, the popular band is set to bring back their talents to Winged Deer Park this week. The band will perform at the Goulding Amphitheater from...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Downtown Elizabethton will have busy holiday weekend.

ELIZABETHTON — Independence Day won’t be until Monday, but there are plenty of events planned through the weekend in Downtown Elizabethton for the nation’s birthday. The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Independence Day celebration at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday. Also on Saturday, the weekly Cruise-In, sponsored by the Carter County Car Club will take place on Saturday. On Friday, the monthly First Friday will take place downtown and at Covered Bridge Park, with such events as the Firefly 5K Run/Walk and a live performance by Big Son.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinchfield St#The Kingsport Times News
Johnson City Press

Enjoy Appalachian homestyle cookery at the Southern in Elizabethton

Every now and then, my dining partner and I want something good and nourishing in our tummies, something that doesn’t rely on a passel of spices or ingredients to hold our interest, something that is simple to prepare, and fulfills the flavor and texture we were looking for at the start of our meal.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sew Crazy helps kick off Summer Reading programs

JOHNSON CITY — Bound books and book bags may seem a bit ‘old-school’ with the proliferation of electronic books and readers. But there is still something special about children choosing a book from the shelves and tucking it into their book bags to take home. Libraries in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Public Library to host its fourth Fandom Convention

JOHNSON CITY – Johnson City Public Library this week will host its fourth fandom convention, LibCon IV: A Pirate’s Life 4 Me. What: LibCon is a free and family-friendly convention with panels, games, trivia, food trucks, vendors, an art contest, and a cosplay contest. When: The event will...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Appalachian Young Writers campers see fruit of summer work

BIG STONE GAP — Seventy-three students from Union Primary and Middle schools are ahead of the curve if asked to write an essay on what they did over the summer when they go back to school. The students, part of the Appalachian Writing Project’s summer Young Writers Camp, came...
SPAIN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Johnson City Press

BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI coming to Bristol

The best footbrake racers in the country will be at Bristol Dragway June 30-July 3. BTE World Footbrake Challenge XVI is celebrating 16 years racing down the Thunder Valley drag strip. The event features $15,000-to-win races on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and attracts racers all over the United States — even from the West Coast.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Nita O. Webb

KINGSPORT - Nita O. Webb, 90, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living. She was employed as a security officer having worked for Eastman Chemical Company and Johnson City Medical Center. Nita was a devoted member of Boones Creek Bible Church for 49 years where she assisted with the AWANA Program. She was also very involved with Child Evangelism and the Bible Memory Association. Nita was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Advocates prepare for TN homeless bill to go into effect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Friday, July 1 a bill goes into effect that criminalizes people who camp on public grounds. The bill makes camping along a controlled-access highway, entrance or exit ramp a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine or community service. Now those who advocate for people who struggle to find […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

'Barnwood Builders' films episode in Wise

‘Barnwood Builders,’ a documentary television series on the Magnolia Network, featured Wise, Virginia, in its most recent episode. In the show, Mark Bowe and his crew of West Virginia master craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, reusing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. Jim and Susan Gilliam Cox contacted the builders about an old Gilliam family homeplace — a log home dating back to the 1860s — and the home was chosen to be featured on the show. These photos were taken by Tim Cox on the final day of the four-day shoot in March. If you missed the airing of the episode last Thursday, you can still watch it on discovery+ or other streaming platforms. See additional photos at www.timesnews.net.
WISE, VA
WJHL

Tri-Cities Airport to host job fair

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities Airport will host a job fair on Tuesday, June 28 from 12-4 p.m. Due to increased travel demands, Tri-Cities Airport companies hope to hire numerous candidates for different available positions. Companies looking to hire new candidates are: Tri-Cities Airport Authority TSA American Airlines UNifi Ground Handling Services Tailwind Consessionaries […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

First “Pride Rainbow Festival” held in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s the first year of Johnson City’s “Pride Rainbow Festival” and the beginning of a new tradition. Hundreds of people and about 50 vendors attended. The event aims to increase visibility of the queer community and let everyone know that they are accepted no matter who they are. “Love is […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Aaron James Hiscutt

Aaron James Hiscutt, our beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend passed away suddenly on Monday June 27, 2022. Aaron was born on July 23, 1997, in Kingsport, TN. He was born with CHARGE Syndrome, and some might say he had special needs. The word special does apply to Aaron. Aaron lighted up everyone’s day, each and every day of his life. Where one may think he was limited, it was quite the contrary! Growing up he played T-Ball, traveled, went to Young Life Family Camp, rode the waves at Hilton Head, played in the Sullivan South High School Band, participated in POP Arts, Access ETSU (would have been entering his second year), Supercats Bowling League, horseback riding at Small Miracles, Sparkle Squad at DBHS, Mafair Youth Group and much, much more. Aaron was a faithful member of Mafair United Methodist Church. Aaron changed lives for the better of everyone with whom he came in contact. It was once said to Aaron’s Dad, “maybe Aaron was not the one with the disability, maybe it is us!”
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy