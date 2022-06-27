ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

El Monstero and Living Colour rock coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Get ready and get tickets for July...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FOX2now.com

2022 Hip-Hop Fusia Fest takes place this weekend

ST. LOUIS – Local and award-winning musician, Dre’co stopped by to give a listen to what will be going on at the 2022 Hip Hop Fusia Fest. It’s going to be on July 2 Off Broadway on Lemp Avenue from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fans can hear 8 hours of the best hip-hop groups from around the region – they have Dre’Co, iLLPHONiCS, Native Sun, and much more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Get out to find the turtles along the Great Rivers Greenway

ST. LOUIS – Summer fun is happening now on the Great Rivers Greenway because they’ve teamed up with the City Museum for a treasure hunt. Great Rivers Greenway is hiding 100 painted turtles on greenways around the region and a few at the City Museum. Your job is to get out and find them. If you find one, keep it then visit GreenwayQuest.com and tell where it was found and you will automatically be entered into a drawing for a prize package that includes tickets to the City Museum. Get out a watch for turtles – real or painted.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Cheryl’s Herbs keeps stress down with two-part series

ST. LOUIS – Who has not been under some stress in the past two and a half years?. Tiffany Jones, who always appears to be very zen, knows about stress as well. She is doing a special two-part series on keeping stress down to a minimum with three extracts.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Circus Flora’s final week celebrating 36 seasons

ST. LOUIS – Circus Flora is celebrating its 36th year of fantastic performances. For the past month, they have been performing at the Grand Center. See favorites like the Flying Wallendas, the Flying Cortes, the Daring Horseman, and some new acts like the aerial act of Sam and Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Companion Baking to close a cafe location

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2now.com

How to accessorize a summer staple – the little white dress

ST. LOUIS – Color block it, pair it with a white denim jacket or throw on a black cardigan. The little white dress is just as flexible as the little black dress. Accessories were shown to give a little spice to the little white dress because accessories make the outfit!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Smell sugar baking when visiting Wafflenerds

ST. LOUIS – Sara and Chris Mullen say the Wafflenerds Food Truck came when they were quarantined during the pandemic. Some couples had babies, but this couple gave birth to their business. They make liege-style waffles then throw some tasty toppings and voila some wonderful waffles. They can be found most Saturdays at the Lake St. Louis Farmer’s Market at the Meadows shopping center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
constructforstl.org

Beautiful, ‘Crazy’ Brick Designs in St. Louis are Worth a Closer Look

From St. Louis Post-Dispatch: For most of Tim McBride’s life, strangers have pulled over to gawk at his home. The dark red bricks, ubiquitous in St. Louis, aren’t laid straight. They look instead as if a drunken worker lost his level while building a wall for Grimm’s fairy folk or Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Audio issues cause Michael Buble to read FOX 2's Randi Naughton's lips

Grammy Award winner Michael Buble is coming to St. Louis. Audio issues cause Michael Buble to read FOX 2’s …. St. Louis County prosecutor wants suspect accused …. Families impacted by fatal MoDOT crash meet with …. Crime negatively affecting Missouri businesses. Child, 2 teens killed in Florissant crash;...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

$50 gift certificate for $25 at Heavy Smoke

ST. LOUIS – Heavy Smoke BBQ is the perfect balance of award-winning BBQ and chef expertise. Bite into any of their plates, and get 20 years of world championship cooking. Don’t forget to add in sides – they are all made from scratch. Be a guest with a purchase of a $50 gift card for just $25 to use at Heavy Smoke in St. Peters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

1969: A wild night on the Mississippi as the Becky Thatcher breaks free, and the Santa Maria sinks like a tub

A replica of Christopher Columbus’ sailing ship, the Santa Maria, arrived in downtown St. Louis on March 29, 1969. The vessel was to be another nod to the city’s brief history as a Spanish colony two centuries ago. But on June 28, 1969, a wild thunderstorm roared through St. Louis with tornadoes, 70 mph winds and two inches of rain. The storm broke the moorings of the Santa Maria and the old Becky Thatcher restaurant boat, carrying the boats two miles downstream. They crashed against a dock on the Illinois bank, and the Santa Maria sank like a tub.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Ralph Macchio drops in on 'The Karate Kid' musical in St. Louis

Ralph Macchio, star of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” was in the audience Friday night for a performance of its musical version. The first production of the 2022 Stages St. Louis season, “The Karate Kid: The Musical” ends its pre-Broadway run at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center on Sunday. The show focuses on martial arts student Daniel LaRusso and his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The 2 Best BBQ Cities in the US are both in the State of Missouri

A website has ranked the best BBQ cities in America and the state of Missouri dominated the list taking the top 2 spots, so which city comes in first and gets bragging rights?. According to the website Lawnstarter.com, St. Louis and Kansas City are the number 1 and number 2 Best Barbecue Cities in America. St. Louis gets bragging rights claiming the number 1 spot followed by Kansas City (that will certainly cause some arguments between locals of the two cities), but the website based the rankings on a number of different factors including categories like Most Cooking Teams in the top 25% of the past 3 World BBQ Championships, Most BBQ Festivals, and ratings for local BBQ restaurants. All of this led to St. Louis barely edging out Kansas City.
MISSOURI STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

8 Best Restaurants In St Charles MO | Must-Try St Charles Restaurants

Looking for the best St. Charles restaurants? You’ve come to the right place!. If you plan to visit St. Louis, you must check out historic St. Charles, Missouri. Only a short 20-minute drive west of St. Louis, you can find a peaceful jaunt through brick-lined streets with horse-drawn carriages, early 18th-century buildings filled with cute boutiques, galleries, and more restaurants than you can imagine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Trash Overflows from St. Louis Dumpsters, and People Are Pissed

St. Louis has a lot of trash and it stinks. Dumpsters are overflowing. Broken furniture, trash bags, and mattresses are flooding alleys. And residents are fuming about it. “This is the worst I’ve seen the trash service ever in all the 31 years I’ve been involved with the City of St. Louis,” Sharon Tyus, alderwoman for Ward 1,
SAINT LOUIS, MO

