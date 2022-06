FRANKFORT, Ohio — On Monday, a local man called the police after he was manipulated into giving away his money by a pop-up claiming that his laptop had malware. The Frankfort man was browsing on his computer one evening when a window came up stating that it had a virus. He then proceeded to call the number that claimed to want to help him resolve his issue, only to be scammed out of his money. When the caller had his attention, they extorted $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards out of the man, and after they received the funds, the scammer stated that his laptop was magically repaired and hung up.

