The thunderstorms and overcast skies of early this past week are now a distant memory. We're now seeing hot and dry conditions inland under clear skies, which will be the theme for the first couple days of the work week. The coast, on the other hand, will have some relief in the form of morning and evening fog that may be dense at times. Dry, northerly winds will be a concern this week and will lend to elevated fire danger throughout the region, but especially for inland hills. Some high clouds will drift through the area mid week, after which we'll see a bit of a cooldown headed into next weekend.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO