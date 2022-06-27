Suit alleges Kaiser employee recorded woman undressing

A woman is suing Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff while undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020.

The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit, alleging negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and premises liability. Doe seeks unspecified damages.

A Kaiser representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.

Doe was “captured undressing herself by a cell phone left on the premises of a dressing area” by a Kaiser employee during a video call on June 30, 2020, at the Kaiser Permanente Orchard Medical Offices on Imperial Highway, the suit states.

Doe’s “personal and sensitive information was transmitted and shared (with) unknown person(s),” the suit alleges.

The suit does not state who was on the video call, why it was being conducted or the job title of the employee.

Doe had a “reasonable expectation of privacy while undressing” and as a result suffered “severe emotional distress” and maintains that leaving a device to record “the live disrobing of one’s person, in what was thought to be a private area without consent or warning, was outrageous conduct and done with reckless disregard…,” according to the suit.