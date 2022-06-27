Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of June 27-July 3

Monday, July 11, is Free Slurpee Day as 7-Eleven. Get yours through the 7-Eleven app starting Friday. (Getty Images) [ Getty Images ]

Slurpee Day: July 11 is free Slurpee Day. To get yours, simply download the 7-Eleven or Speedway app. Visit any area 7-Eleven, Speedway or Stripes store July 1 through 11. Fill up a Slurpee Day cup with your favorite flavor (or flavors). And scan your 7-Eleven or Speedway app at the register. Free with app only. Any time daily July 1-11. 7-Eleven, 7320 State Road 54, New Port Richey. 727-372-5021.

Shinedown Album Release Party: Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown will celebrate the release of their new studio album “Planet Zero” with a free global livestream and a performance at Daddy Kool Records followed by a signing in store with fans. Free. 3 p.m. July 1. Daddy Kool Records, 800 28th St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-822-5665.

The Masked Singer: Live!: In a roadshow version of the popular Fox reality show, audiences will see their favorite characters from the singing competition and surprise celebrity guests and hosts, still to be announced. One local celebrity will don a top-secret costume and perform. The audience will have the opportunity to decipher clues and make guesses as to who the masked mystery guest is. $39.75-$79.75. 7:30 p.m. WednesdayJune 29. The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827.

Mad Hatter’s (Gin and) Tea Party: Take a trip down the rabbit hole and delight the senses in a whimsical party that includes a welcome drink, three crazy cocktails served in teacups and a Mad Hatter hat to wear during the experience. “Alice in Wonderland” attire is encouraged. 21 and older only. $53-$69. 6-11:30 p.m. July 1, noon-11:30 p.m. SaturdayJuly 2, noon-9:30 p.m. July 3. Register at feverup.com. The location is a secret wonderland in Tampa, to be revealed to everyone registered via email as date nears. 805-506-9196.

Steve Miller Band: The guitarist, multi-platinum singer-songwriter, bandleader and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee brings us a tour spinning from the release of the recently found album “Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground.” Starting at $115. 8 p.m. June 30. Seminole Hard Rock, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Jackie Hurd, director of operations with Predator Bird Services Inc. of Orlando, prepares to place Cheddar, a trained Harris’ hawk, into a holding cage. Learn more about the Harris' hawk in Raptors, a new exhibit at the Florida Aquarium. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

Raptors: An interactive and educational experience featuring birds of prey from around the world. Includes the Aplomado falcon, European common buzzard, European eagle owl and Harris’ hawk. The flighted exhibition takes place at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. daily on The Florida Aquarium’s scenic rooftop terrace. Runs through Sept. 5. Included with admission. Aquarium open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-273-4000.

Free Golf for Kids: Families who weren’t able to get their children in summer camp but still want them to be active can sign them up for a free summer golf program. Children ages 5 to 15 get a free bucket of golf balls to hit on the practice range every day June 1 through Aug. 31. Children must bring their own clubs, or rentals are available. Offer valid at Ace Golf locations in Riverview, Land O’Lakes and Tarpon Springs. At the Riverview and Land O’Lakes locations, kids may substitute a free round of mini-golf instead of a free bucket of balls. In addition to the practice program, children get a free round of 18 holes of golf after noon each day when accompanied by a paying adult. Free. 9 a.m. daily. Ace Golf Riverview, 12910 Boyette Road, Riverview. 813-672-7750.

Dutchman: This Obie Award-winning play looks at race and identity in America focused on the political and psychological struggle between African Americans and white Americans. Performances run through July 31. Starting at $20. 7-9:30 p.m. June 29-30; 8-10 p.m. July 1-2; 2-4 p.m. July 3. American Stage Theatre Company at Raymond James Theater, 163 Third St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-823-1600.

St. Pete Shuffle: Every Friday night, weather permitting, the historic shuffleboard courts are open for play. Club volunteers help you get set up on a court and show you how to play while a fun music playlist keeps things lively. You can pack a cooler of your own food and drinks, but no glass containers are allowed on the courts. $10. 7-10 p.m. July 1. Mirror Lake St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, 559 Mirror Lake Drive N, St. Petersburg. 727-822-2083.

Dude Perfect: The sports and comedy group with the popular YouTube channel brings some of their most popular segments, like Cool Not Cool and Wheel Unfortunate with Ned Forrester, as well as new fan-favorite segments like Get Crafty and Top 10. $29-199. 7 p.m. July 1. Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. 813-301-6500.

Summer Circus Spectacular: Heidi Herriott serves as master of ceremonies for a cirque-style show of comedy, hand balancing/adagio, contortion, aerial dance and rolla bolla/balancing. These performers have been seen at Las Vegas, Walt Disney World, traveling circus festivals and on television. Runs through Aug. 13. $18, $12 ages 12 and younger. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 28-July 1; 2 and 5 p.m. July 2. Historic Asolo Theater, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. 941-360-7399.

Basketball superstar Michael Jordan lands in Looney Toon Land where he comes to the aid of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and company, who have been abducted by aliens in "Space Jam." [ WARNER BROS. | ABC ]

Regal Summer Movie Express: Kids can escape the heat and see their favorite family movies for $2 every Tuesday and Wednesday. Week five features “Despicable Me 2″ and “Space Jam.” Both movies play both days. $2. 11 a.m. June 28-29. Park Place Stadium 16, 7200 U.S. 19 N, Pinellas Park. 727-525-7777.

Summer Classics Movie Series: The 31st annual series of classic movies features silent films accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ, sing-alongs and modern day classics. This portion features the 1986 adventure “Stand By Me” (89 min.) (R). $10-$15. 3 p.m. July 3. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286.

Electric Ocean: Guests can party all day and stay late at night on select days through Sept. 5. The party takes you into an exotic world of light and sound with concerts, family friendly dance parties, animal encounters, beach cleanup activities, themed food and a fireworks/fountain finale. Included with admission. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. June 27-July 1, 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday-July 2-3. SeaWorld, 7007 SeaWorld Drive, Orlando. 800-327-2424.

Busch Gardens will give out free 7-ounce glasses of beer to visitors through Aug. 7. Photo courtesy of Busch Gardens [ Busch Gardens ]

Free Beer: Guests ages 21 and older can beat the heat and enjoy a complimentary beer sample daily at Pantopia Drinks and Snacks through Aug. 7. Limit one per day per guest. Included with admission. During park hours at Busch Gardens, 10165 N McKinley Drive, Tampa. 813-884-4386.