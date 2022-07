New York lawmakers have passed a bill to block the carrying of concealed weapons in many public places such as schools and government buildings in the wake of last week’s Supreme Court ruling.State officials had promised to act quickly following the 23 June ruling from the nation’s high court that ruled against a century-old New York law requiring handgun owners to show “proper cause” in order to obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon in public.The state Senate passed the bill 43-20 on Friday in a party-line vote, while the state Assembly then passed the legislation on Friday evening...

