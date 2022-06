With their only alternative well undergoing repairs and tests, Exeter has kept well 6 – the well testing at 11 parts per million (ppm) for nitrates – in production. Municipal wells are allowed to test up to 10 ppm for nitrates according to state mandates. At 11 ppm cities are required to issue notices that the water could be dangerous for infants and women who are pregnant.

EXETER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO