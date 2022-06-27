ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lycoming County, PA

Man loses $4,500 in Facebook marketplace scam

By Justin Glowacki
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Lycoming County man was scammed out of $4,500 worth of Bitcoin by a unknown person police say.

State troopers said a 39-year-old man sent approximately $4,500 in Bitcoin to an unknown person in exchange for a 2018 John Deere gator UTV on May 29.

79-year-old loses $17K in ‘Words With Friends’ scam

Officials stated the victim reported it to police on June 14 and told them it, “seemed too good to be real.”

PSP Montoursville said they urge the public to be aware of online scams and report any supposed scams to the PA Office of the Attorney General’s website .

