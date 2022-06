WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A man is accused of leaving a dog inside a car when it was around 80-degrees outside. A Washington Township Humane Law Enforcement Officer charged a Hardwick Township man, whose name was not released, on June 28 in reference to leaving his dog ”Rosco” inside of his vehicle with no air on and the windows rolled up, police said.

