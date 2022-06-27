ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, OH

Lawrence Joseph Dumas

Your Radio Place
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was born November 17, 1944, in Burlington, Vermont, a son of the late Raymond and Dolores (Deforge) Dumas. Lawrence worked for the Guernsey County Senior Center for seven years and retired from the City of Burlington...

yourradioplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your Radio Place

Dorothy N. Morrow

Dorothy Morrow, age 94 of New Concord, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Genesis Hospital. She was born in Cambridge on April 29, 1928, a daughter of the late Carl A. Ruby and Margaret (McAllister) Ruby. Mrs. Morrow was a graduate of New Concord High School and attended Cambridge Business College. She was a member of Bloomfield Presbyterian Church for over 80 years. She loved spending time outdoors, gardening and being around her family. Dorothy is preceded in death by: her parents; her husband Russell P. Morrow on February 5, 2008, they were married on October 22, 1949; also deceased are, a daughter-in-law Stacy Lynn Morrow; her siblings and their spouses, William F. (Nancy) Ruby, Gene E. (Celia) Ruby, Betty Mae (Thomas) Douglass, Mary Jean Marvin, and a brother-in-law Jim Gladstone. She leaves: two sons, Dennis E. Morrow of Cambridge and Glenn A. Morrow of New Concord; a sister Marge Gladstone of Newark; sister-in-law Arlene Small of Colorado; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 11 am to 12 pm with the service to begin at 12 pm. Pastor Tim Pollock will officiate with burial to follow in Bloomfield Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Bloomfield Presbyterian Church. Dorothy’s online guest book may be viewed and signed at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Thomas Edward Jeffries

Thomas Edward Jeffries of Cambridge passed away peacefully April 27, 2022 in Millers Creek, No. Carolina. He was born the only child of goodly parents Louis G Jeffries and Blanche Thaxton Jeffries, on June 20th, 1934 in Charleston, West Virginia. Several years later, the small family moved to a farm the next state over in Huntington Township, Gallia County, Ohio where he grew to manhood. Tom graduated from Rio Grande High School in 1953, and he enjoyed getting together with his classmates at reunions in later years. As was the case of young men at that time, Tom was inducted into the U.S. Army and served stateside which experience provided lifelong memories and fodder for conversation with family members. Tom worked as a supervisor for many years at Glick Furniture Store in Columbus, Ohio, and then as a supervisor at Wilson’s Furniture Store when they opened in Cambridge. Eventually Wilson’s left the area and Tom for the Heilig Myers- all the while as he worked on his farm near Quaker City along with his wife Maxine. After retirement, he became a familiar face working part-time at the Kroger’s meat department.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce

Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of of Punxsutawney, PA. , formerly of Cambridge. Amanda Jane (Ritchey) Pearce, 40 of Punxsutawney, formerly of Cambridge Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home in Punxsutawney. Amanda was born July 7, 1981 in Cambridge, Ohio to Richard Dugan and Pamela Ritchey who survive. Amanda graduated in 1998 from Cambridge High School in Ohio where she played clarinet in the marching band. She moved to Punxsutawney with her husband Matt in 2006. She was very excited to be in the process of moving back to her home town of Cambridge Ohio. Amanda enjoyed life. She was an avid reader, enjoyed Star Wars, and her Baby Yoda collection. She loved Baby Yoda! Amanda liked attending yard sales, flea markets, Thrift stores, anywhere she could find a good deal. Most of all Amanda loved her family. She adored her two daughters and would spend countless hours creating memories with them whenever she could. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Matt Pearce, Punxsutawney, two daughters, Christina J. Pearce, Kayla E. Pearce, both of Punxsutawney, two sisters, Jessica M. Ritchey, OH, Stephanie L. Dickerson and husband James, OH, a brother, David H. Knight and wife Brittney, OH, sister-in-law Valerie J. Powell and husband Chris, OH, two brother-in-law’s, John M. Pearce, OH, Michael L. Pearce and wife Brittany, OK, a bonus sister Audi Guignet, Punxsutawney, two bonus daughters, Hailey Wilson and Sophia Guignet, Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law Joseph and Lois Pearce, a brother-in-law Timothy Pearce and a nephew Nehemiah Dickerson. Calling hours will be from 12:00 to 2:00 on Saturday July 2, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 2:00 at the funeral home with Pastor Ken Harper officiating. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Valerie Powell at 5901 Palmer Road, Millersport, Ohio, for future expenses of her daughters and funeral expenses.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

John Ansberry

He was born February 24, 1950, a son of Almeda Farley and the late John Ansberry. John was a 1968 graduate of Cambridge High School. He is a Marine Veteran having served in Vietnam. John was a TBW employee at the Cambridge Developmental Center. He was a member of the Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV) and American Legion.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
County
Guernsey County, OH
Cambridge, OH
Obituaries
Burlington, VT
Obituaries
City
Cambridge, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
State
Vermont State
City
Cambridge, VT
City
Canton, OH
Vermont State
Vermont Obituaries
Your Radio Place

Kathryn Deel

Kathryn L. Deel, 77, of Byesville, passed away, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born July 17, 1944 in Gilmore County WV, daughter of the late Donnie G. Hardman and Juanita (Marks) Hardman. Mrs. Deel worked as a waitress and manager in the restaurant industry.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Judith D. "Judy" McKown

Judith D. “Judy” McKown, age 74, of Newport, Ohio, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at The Arbors at Marietta with her daughter by her side. She was born April 30, 1948, in Noble County, daughter of the late Harry L. and Edna E. Cobb Barlow. Judy was retired from Wal-Mart in Marietta. She spent many hours assisting with the Disabled American Veterans. She loved to play bingo and volunteered at bingo nights at the Newport Volunteer Fire Department. She also enjoyed gardening and flowers.
NEWPORT, OH
Your Radio Place

James T. Wickham Sr.

James Thomas Wickham Sr., 75 of Norwich, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2022, while at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio. Tom was born in Zanesville on November 4, 1946. He is the son of the late Harvey and Esther Wickham. Tom proudly served his country in the United States Army. After serving his country, Tom moved to Ohio, and made his family here. Then, in 1979 he moved back to Utah where he worked in a Uranium Mine, and then worked as a maintenance man at Allen Memorial Hospital in Moab, Utah. In 2011, after retirement, Tom moved back to Ohio, where he’d spend his time hunting, fishing, and camping. Tom also enjoyed going to yard-sales and flea-markets, as well as collecting coins and guns.
NORWICH, OH
Your Radio Place

Howard "Sam" Patterson

Howard “Sam” Patterson, 80 of Zanesville, passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 25, 1942, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Howard Owen Patterson and Jean Porter. He worked at Ballas Egg for 20 years where he retired in 2016. He was a member of the Elks in Athens, Ohio. In his spare time, Sam loved spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to all their sporting events and activities. Sam also loved his family gatherings and reunions.
ZANESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Climbing#Catholic
Your Radio Place

Janice A. Armbruster

Janice A. Armbruster, 88 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her daughters home on June 26, 2022 while under the care of her daughter and Hospice of Guernsey County. Janice was born in Cambridge on July 10, 1933. She is the daughter of the late Harold...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Charles E. Bodenheimer

Charles E. Bodenheimer, age 78, of Kimbolton, OH passed away Tuesday June 28, 2022 at his home. He was born January 9, 1944 to the late Floyd Bodenheimer and Charlotte Mize Bodenheimer in Warren, OH. Charles was Presbyterian by faith. He was retired from 31 Incorporated in Newcomerstown, OH. Along...
KIMBOLTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Ila Anne Perkins

Ila Anne Perkins, infant daughter of Kasey and Emilee Perkins of Caldwell, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Kobacker House in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 23, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. During her life, Ila was able to hear the loving voices of her family, feel the soft touch of their hands, smell the sweet scent of flowers outside, and feel the warmth of the summer sun. She is loved and cherished by her family and many friends.
CALDWELL, OH
Your Radio Place

“Make Muskingum Home” Application Process to Begin July 1

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Make Muskingum Home,” a recently established talent attraction and retention program in Muskingum County, will begin accepting applications starting Friday, July 1. The program will make payments toward student loan debt of up to $10,000 a year for five years for successful applicants who live and work in Muskingum County.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Your Radio Place

Judy Anne Van Horn

Judy Anne (Bell) Van Horn, 61of Zanesville, passed into the loving arms of our Lord and Father. Her parents Harry E. Bell Sr. and Gertrude J. (Trudy) Bell preceded her in death along with an infant brother David M. Bell. In addition to her biological family, she is preceded in death by the “daughter of her heart” Rebecca Wardle, who taught her the meaning of living in the brief two years they knew each other.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

New Concord to Host Second Annual John Glenn Friendship 7-Miler Race

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – New Concord will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of John Glenn’s Friendship 7 mission with the second annual Friendship 7-Miler race. The race will be Saturday, July 9 at 8:30 a.m., and is sponsored by the John Glenn High School Cross-Country and Track & Field Boosters. Runners can register online.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Four New Teachers Approved at Special Cambridge School Board Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Cambridge City School District Board of Education met in special session Tuesday morning, June 28, to approve the hiring of several teachers and authorize the business manager to enter an agreement for property and liability insurance coverage. for the district. The board approved the limited...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Barnesville plans Independence Day celebration and fireworks

BARNESVILLE , Ohio -The Village of Barnesville will celebrate the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 2. Many activities are planned and will be taking place at Barnesville Memorial Park. There will be a baseball tournament at the big ball diamond game times are 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m.,...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Roger J. Gainer, Jr.

Roger J. Gainer, Jr., 79 of Zanesville, died 2:15 AM, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home. He was born Tuesday, October 27, 1942, in Zanesville, the son of Roger J. Gainer, Sr. and Mary Jean (Loewendick) Gainer, and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. Roger served his...
ZANESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy