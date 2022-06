OCONTO, Wis–An Oconto County murder suspect is once again in need of an attorney. The lawyer who had been representing Manuel Herrera-Hernandez has withdrawn from the case. Herrera-Hernandez is accused of shooting a Green Bay man to death and dumping his body in the parking lot of the Green Bay Shores State Wildlife area in Little Suamico back in February of 2021. Herrera-Hernandez claims to have ties to a Mexican drug cartel–which has made it difficult for the court to find a public defender willing to take the case.

OCONTO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO