Madison firefighters rescue stranded cat from rooftop gutter

A man from Lancaster was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, west of Montfort Thursday. 34 year old Emmanuel Garcia Ortiz died from injuries he received when the van he was riding in collided with a semi on Highway 18 and Bethel Road. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s office, the accident happened around 11:45am Thursday when the van attempted to turn south onto Bethel Road in front of the semi, which was traveling east on Highway 18. The driver of the semi, 56 year old Timothy Richards of Madison, was treated and released at the scene by EMS. The driver of the van, 20 year old Mason Kramer of Prairie Du Chien, had minor injuries and was treated and released by EMS. Also assisting at the scene were Montfort Fire and EMS, Fennimore Police, Fire, and EMS, the Grant County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Highway 18 was closed for nearly 7 hours. This is the fifth fatal crash in Grant County this year.

MONTFORT, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO