ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison firefighters rescue stranded cat from rooftop gutter

By Kyle Jones
x1071.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — A Madison cat is safely on the ground thanks to a crew of firefighters. During an event at Owl Creek Park...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
x1071.com

Residents displaced following water leak at west Madison apartment building

MADISON, Wis. — Residents of two west Madison households have been displaced following a water leak at an apartment building Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the apartment building in the 7900 block of Tree Lane shortly after 8:50 a.m. for a water leak in a second-floor trash room, the Madison Fire Department said. When they arrived, fire crews found standing water on the first and second floors as well as the basement.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison resident finds neighbor unresponsive, fire burning on stovetop

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was hospitalized Tuesday after their neighbor found him unresponsive. Crews were called to an apartment building in the 3100 block of Ridgeway Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said the neighbor found the man in a shared hallway, and smoke alarms were sounding in the nearby apartment unit.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
x1071.com

Final animal that escaped following Ochsner Park Zoo break-in recaptured safely

BARABOO, Wis. — The final animal that escaped the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo earlier this month after an Indiana man allegedly broke into the facility has been recovered. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Baraboo’s parks department said a zoo intern and police were able to capture Linda the great horned owl safely in a garden on 9th Street near the zoo. Linda will undergo a full vet exam following the ordeal.
BARABOO, WI
x1071.com

Missing Dane Co. man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A town of Middleton man who had last been seen Thursday afternoon has been found safe. Officials said 78-year-old Ronald Schultz left his home around 4 p.m. and did not take his phone. Just after 8:30 p.m., Schultz was reported to have been found safe, ending...
MIDDLETON, WI
x1071.com

Monona extends storm debris cleanup through at least July 8

MONONA, Wis. — The City of Monona is giving some residents more time to clean up debris left by storms earlier this month. City officials said that crews have already completed cleanup in neighborhoods north of Nichols Road, but there is still a “significant amount” of debris that hasn’t been picked up.
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

Event in Janesville brings women together to talk about healthcare issues

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Multiple women’s organizations got together in Janesville Thursday evening to talk about women’s health choices in Wisconsin. Organizers of the event at the Janesville Women’s Club said the event was an opportunity to learn, share and understand the landscape of federal and state laws relating to women’s health.
JANESVILLE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Rain Gutter#Firefighters#Rooftop#Rewritten
x1071.com

Trees planted at Winnequah Park aim to comfort parents who have lost children

MONONA, Wis. — SSM Health, Healing our Hearts and the Community Advisory Board held an infant memorial tree planting ceremony in Monona Thursday afternoon. The ceremony at Winnequah Park was in memory of a child who died at just two months old. The trees are meant to serve as a calming place for parents who have experienced the loss of a child.
MONONA, WI
x1071.com

Your 4th of July cookout is going to cost more this year

MADISON, Wis. — As people across the country get ready to gather to celebrate the 4th of July, if you’re hosting a cookout with friends and family this weekend, it’s going to cost you more. Blue Book Services, which keeps an eye on the produce industry, says...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

It Takes a Village community resource fair held at Madison’s Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — The It Takes a Village community resource fair returned to Penn Park on Madison’s south side Thursday afternoon. The event brought residents together to learn about available services and resources in the area. It also provided some family fun, with bubbler artists and the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Horse Unit making appearances.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Second Harvest receives $50K donation for diversifying food options

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank received $50,000 from Morgan Stanley on Friday as staff members from a local branch returned to the non-profit to volunteer for the first time since the pandemic started. The money will provide a unique opportunity for Second Harvest to increase the variety of...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
x1071.com

Fatal Crash on Highway 18 Near Montfort

A man from Lancaster was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18, west of Montfort Thursday. 34 year old Emmanuel Garcia Ortiz died from injuries he received when the van he was riding in collided with a semi on Highway 18 and Bethel Road. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s office, the accident happened around 11:45am Thursday when the van attempted to turn south onto Bethel Road in front of the semi, which was traveling east on Highway 18. The driver of the semi, 56 year old Timothy Richards of Madison, was treated and released at the scene by EMS. The driver of the van, 20 year old Mason Kramer of Prairie Du Chien, had minor injuries and was treated and released by EMS. Also assisting at the scene were Montfort Fire and EMS, Fennimore Police, Fire, and EMS, the Grant County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol. Highway 18 was closed for nearly 7 hours. This is the fifth fatal crash in Grant County this year.
MONTFORT, WI
x1071.com

Concert on the water coming to Memorial Union Terrace next month

MADISON, Wis. — Live music returns to the Memorial Union Terrace next month, with a unique twist. Outdoor UW, Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Hoofer Outing Club are turning the stage around to face concert-goers floating on Lake Mendota for the first-ever Lakefront Live on July 14. Indie-pop...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

‘Perfect description of Madison’: Concerts on the Square returns to Capitol after pandemic forced changes

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time since 2019, the sound of a full concert orchestra filled the Capitol grounds Wednesday evening. The return to its namesake location drew thousands of people eager to take in the full experience as it existed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performed virtually for one year before moving the event to Breese Stevens Field with a smaller crowd.
x1071.com

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison looking to hire crossing guards ahead of new school year

MADISON, Wis. — Summer break may be less than a month old for kids in Madison, but the city is already looking ahead to the new school year. City officials are looking to hire part-time crossing guards ahead of the next school year, especially on the city’s west side.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

MPD investigating after gunshots reported near Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after gunshots were reported off of S. Park St. near Penn Park Wednesday night. The department says officers were dispatched to the area of the 2000 block of Fisher St., about a block away from S. Park St. and Bram St. in the Bram’s Addition neighborhood at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy