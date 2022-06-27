ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Charlie Crist calls for impeaching Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh

By A.G. Gancarski FloridaPolitics.com
miamitimesonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist is calling for the impeachment of two sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, for misrepresenting their position that 1973’s Roe v. Wade case was settled law. The Supreme Court on Friday stripped away the constitutional protections for abortion,...

www.miamitimesonline.com

Comments / 42

linda
13h ago

This is coming from a man that couldn’t make his mind up if he was a republican and then he turned to the only party that he fit in keep his nose out of it

Reply
17
Gordon Lewis
13h ago

It doesn’t matter what the heck he says or he wants, a judge sits there and goes over all the information. They interpret the law as they see how it should be interpreted. That’s why not every judge will agree with every other judge 100% of the time even when given 100% of the facts. One slight bit of evidence could change someone’s opinion completely. Basically, the Supreme Court took it out of the hands of the federal government.As it stands, the federal government does tend to have a lot of fingers in the states businesses that it shouldn’t.

Reply
10
AP_001019.b01acc21877c4ea991679028c8ac6bb2.0443
18h ago

Go back to Clearwater and hanging out by the pool with your cabana boy rubbing oil on each other.

Reply(2)
31
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Alarmed’ Joe Manchin Accepts He’s Been Played by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

After the Supreme Court released its bombshell decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) seemed to realize he’d been played by Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two justices he voted to confirm. “I trusted Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling has provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin wrote in a statement. The Catholic senator said he’s still anti-abortion but supports legislation to safeguard the rights previously protected by Roe. He said he’s hopeful that Democrats and Republicans can draft such legislation, though there hasn’t been much consensus to do so in the past. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) also admitted Friday that she’d been duped. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me,” she said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Neil Gorsuch
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Democratic#The Supreme Court#Americans#Congress#Perjury#Npr#The U S Supreme Court
Reason.com

'The Second Amendment Is Not Unlimited,' Brett Kavanaugh Stresses in SCOTUS Gun Case

"Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited," Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in District of Columbia v. Heller, his 2008 opinion recognizing an individual right to keep a handgun at home for self-defense purposes. "Nothing in our opinion," Scalia wrote, "should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings, or laws imposing conditions and qualifications on the commercial sale of arms."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Beast

Poor Susan Collins Is Very Sad Kavanaugh and Gorsuch Lied to Her

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) agrees with Sen. Joe Manchin: They’ve been duped. In a statement Friday following the explosive decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, she denounced what she called a “sudden and radical jolt” to the country. Collins, who voted yes on nominations for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch wrote that the pair had backtracked on what they said during their confirmation hearings and during closed-door meetings with Collins. “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon,” she said. Manchin (D-WV) similarly said Friday that the justices had been dishonest when discussing stance on Roe in the Supreme Court nomination process. “Throwing out a precedent overnight that the country has relied upon for half a century is not conservative,” Collins wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy