Sea of Thieves’ next Adventure is a search for a fan-favorite NPC

By Cass Marshall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Sea of Thieves Adventure is on the way, and it looks like one of our oldest pirate allies is in peril. One of the game’s most recent Adventures asked players to choose the fate of Golden Sands Outpost. Good pirates could rally to save the outpost, while bad pirates...

Polygon

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is a hell of a dessert

There is no game like Cuphead. The passion project from Studio MDHR instantly set itself apart from the wide swath of 2D action games with its uncanny recreation of the 1930s cartoon aesthetic. Its numerous boss fights were cleverly designed and stunning to watch, even if it meant seeing the same one a dozen times as you threw Cuphead and Mugman into the game’s woodchipper of challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Half-Life 2 is already running on Nintendo Switch, thanks to Portal

Just one day after the Portal Companion Collection was released on Nintendo Switch, modders have already worked out how to play Half-Life 2 on the system. The first of these videos seems to have come from Twitter user OatmealDome, who posted a clip of part of Half-Life 2 running on the system on Tuesday.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

How to survive Master Rank in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the new expansion for last year’s Monster Hunter Rise, is definitely a step up in difficulty from Rise. Sunbreak introduces Master Rank, a new tier of monster that can kill you and your team far more easily than the High Rank monsters from the base game. With this jump in difficulty, it can be difficult to adjust to Sunbreak — especially if you’ve taken a break from hunting since Rise’s Switch launch last year.
VIDEO GAMES
#Npc#Video Game#Sea Of Thieves#Golden Sands Outpost
Polygon

Dragon Quest 11 spinoff Dragon Quest Treasures heads to Switch this fall

Square Enix will give Dragon Quest fans a taste of something both familiar and fresh this fall with the release of Dragon Quest Treasures for Nintendo Switch. The game, launching Dec. 9, is a spinoff of mainline adventure Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age and stars the sibling thieves of that game, Erik and Mia, on a new adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can TCG Hat Pikachu be Shiny?

For June 28, 2022, Pikachu with the TCG Hat will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, TCG Hat Pikachu can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. This version of Pikachu is exclusive to the TCG crossover event. It’s unknown if...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Vampire Survivors guide: Weapon evolutions chart

In Vampire Survivors, you can collect a variety of weapons and upgrades to help fight the armies of the damned and survive those titular vampires. But to really reach the heights of power, you’ll need to evolve your weapons by combining them with an item (in most cases, at least).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Dread Hunger’s newest patch adds more scares to the social sabotage game

’s first patch, Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing, is now live, and it gives Thralls even more tools of magical mayhem. is like a marriage between The Terror and Among Us. An expedition into the Arctic has gone horribly wrong, and a few members of the lost crew have been replaced with malevolent Thralls. The Explorers have to try to escape without getting murdered, while the Thralls attempt to stop them by any means necessary, including the aforementioned murder (and magic). Patch 1.1 is the game’s first patch after leaving early access.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

EA is giving you a chance to play the new Skate early

Electronic Arts on Thursday reminded fans of its Skate series still waiting for Skate 4 that, yes, the developer is “still working on it” — still! — and is inviting players to sign up for a chance to play the next Skate game early to provide feedback on its development. EA also shared a “pre-pre-pre-alpha” look at the new Skate on YouTube, showing off new features and gameplay in a video.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Thai cave movie Thirteen Lives follows the terrifying real-world rescue

Back in 2018, the entire world watched as rescuers tried to save 12 kids and their 25 year-old coach from Tham Luang cave in Thailand. The heroic rescue is now a major motion picture, which just released its first trailer on Tuesday. The film stars Collin Farrell (After Yang), Joel Edgerton (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Viggo Mortensen (Lord of the Rings), and is directed by Ron Howard (Apollo 13). Thirteen Lives be released in select theaters on July 29 and on Amazon Prime on Aug. 5.
MOVIES
Polygon

Xbox Games with Gold for July’s lineup delivers Torchlight. Again.

Four more games are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers in July: Torchlight, the 11-year-old hack-and-slash dungeon crawler; Thrillville: Off the Rails, an even older amusement park simulator for consoles, and two obscure puzzlers for Xbox One. Torchlight was earlier offered on Xbox Live Games with...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Neon White shows us what a perfect difficulty curve looks like

If restarting a level in Neon White necessitated a loading screen, the game would be near-unplayable. Toward the game’s end, I probably restarted individual levels two dozen times in a row. Sometimes, I restarted because I missed a jump or got killed by an enemy. Much more often, though, my restarts were because I decided I was slightly less than perfect. Sure, I made the jump — but I could have done it faster. Sure, I killed every demon in a level — but I could have done it more efficiently. “Next time, I’ll get it,” I told myself. “Next time, I’ll do it perfectly.” Starting a level over in Neon White isn’t a sign of giving up; it’s a promise that next time will be the time. I restarted over and over again, not because the game was impossibly difficult, but because improvement was so close I could taste it. Neon White doesn’t demand perfection, but it makes the concept so irresistible that I demanded it from myself. Restart, restart, restart.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Quarry’s adult characters are what make the game great

When The Quarry starts, the player is locked into their journey via the truly terrible decisions of a bunch of hormone-riddled teens. Hackett’s Quarry is the site of a summer camp, and the young Hacketteers have all packed up and gone home. Now, it’s night, and the counselors are stranded in the quarry along with gore-soaked monsters, ominous hunters, and mysterious dead bodies. It’s a great formula for a campy horror story full of chills and thrills. But the real draw isn’t the teen counselors — it’s the much more interesting adult cast.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Ron Gilbert won’t share any more about Return to Monkey Island after art style complaints

Ron Gilbert, creator of the point-and-click Monkey Island series, will no longer be talking about or showing his upcoming game: Return to Monkey Island. Since showing off the game via a trailer in Tuesday’s Nintendo Direct, Gilbert has gotten a host of abusive comments from fans about the game’s new art style. So, starting with Gilbert’s blog (Grumpy Gamer), he’s shutting down comments completely. But that’s not all. Gilbert also says he’s done posting about Return to Monkey Island at all. After defending the game and the team on his blog, he ended with: “The joy of sharing has been driven from me.”
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Fan-made D&D content will soon be integrated into Roll20

Roll20, the industry-leading virtual tabletop suite, is partnering with the Dungeon Masters Guild, the officially licensed storefront for fan-made Dungeons & Dragons content. The announcement, made on Monday, will soon unlock a treasure trove of digital material for players and Dungeon Masters alike. Roll20 is a fully-featured tool for playing...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Make the most of Legendary Crests in Diablo Immortal

Diablo Immortal gives you your first taste of Elder Rift dungeons with some freebies from the Crest Merchant. But now you’re hungry for more, and that’s how Diablo Immortal gets you. This guide will explain how Elder Rifts and Legendary Crests work, how to get more, and how...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Star Ocean: The Divine Force to launch in October in a crowded RPG field

Square Enix released a new trailer for Star Ocean: The Divine Force on Wednesday, showing off new gameplay of the upcoming sci-fi action-RPG and announcing the game’s release date of Oct. 27. The first mainline entry in the Star Ocean franchise since 2016’s Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness, Star...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Every gift in Neon White: Rebirth

Every level of Neon White contains a gift. These gifts unlock new dialogue and new side quests — additional levels — when you give them to your fellow Neons. In this Neon White guide, we’ll explain how to get every gift in Rebirth, the game’s first level.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Square Enix’s Harvestella is a new life sim farming game with a deadly twist

Harvestella is a new life simulation RPG from Square Enix, and it looks like an intriguing take on a chill vibes genre of game. If you’re familiar with games like Stardew Valley, a lot of Harvestella will look familiar to you: You’ll farm crops, cook delicious meals, and trek through fields to collect materials. You chill with villagers and milk cows.
VIDEO GAMES

