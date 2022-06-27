Lebanon man dies in Highway 20 motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, OR (June 29, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 9:39 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E near milepost 33, near Woodburn. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound gold Chevrolet Classic,...
On June 25, 2022 at approximately 6:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 55, approximately 25 miles east of Sweet Home. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound blue Harley Davidson Electra Glide, operated by Mark Nelson (57) of Lebanon, lost control and crashed into the westbound embankment. Nelson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted by Sweet Home Fire Department and ODOT.
EUGENE, Ore. -- Three vehicles are involved in an accident on Highway 99 between Awbrey Lane and Enid Road near Eugene. Police and other emergency services were dispatched to the scene of the wreck at about 3:15 p.m. today, June 28. Two trucks and one SUV are involved in the crash. One of the trucks is rolled over. Officials say there are injuries, but the severity of those injuries is unknown at this time. Traffic may be delayed as crews investigate.
On June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley Davidson, operated by James Sheehan (57) of Portland, collided with a southbound silver Mazda MZ3, operated by David Norby (76) of Oregon City, that was turning left across traffic. Sheehan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Norby was uninjured. OSP was assisted by Gladstone Police Department, Clackamas Fire Department, AMR and ODOT.
PHILOMATH Ore. (KPTV) - A large fire at the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo on Monday night destroyed part of the grandstands just over a week before a large annual event. Firefighters responded to the scene around 10:50 p.m. to the sight of a large fire engulfing the arena’s seating. They were able to eventually extinguish the flames. But not before the grandstands sustained heavy damage.
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A car crash left a pedestrian dead Sunday night in Hayesville, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster Drive and Ibex Street. The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
SALEM, Ore. — Family and friends of Travis Juetten are offering a 50-thousand dollar reward for information that leads to his killer. On August 13th, 2021 Juetten and his wife Jamilyn were stabbed several times inside of their home on Howell Prairie Road, west of Silverton. Travis died at...
EUGENE, Ore. - At 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Eugene Police received a report of a Lexus hitting several parked cars in a shopping center parking lot at 2740 River Road. According to police, when officers arrived, the driver, 46-year-old Jennifer Christene Clark of Eugene was sitting nearby the damaged vehicles. She appeared to be intoxicated and was taken into custody on charges on DUII and Reckless Driving.
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Firefighters responding to a report of an explosion found a home fully engulfed in flames as units arrived on scene early Monday morning. Eugene Springfield Fire crews responded around 2 a.m. June 27 to the 1500 block of 7th Street in Springfield. "The house was fully engulfed...
MONROE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after a drunk driving incident on Sunday, June 27 that hit six cars and damaged four of them severely enough to require towing, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office says. According to the BCSO, the incident occurred on Irish Bend Road in...
On Jun 26 , 2022 at approximately 10:05 PM deputies and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at the 4000 block of Lancaster and Ibex. Arriving responders located the pedestrian who was pronounced deceased at the scene. This area of Lancaster was closed for approximately...
EUGENE, Ore.-- Three people were taken to the hospital following a two car crash in West Eugene, Eugene Police said. Police said two of the three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Crews responded to the crash just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 99 North near Fairfield...
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman in Eugene was the victim of an acid attack early this morning, and it’s the fourth time she has been attacked this way, according to Eugene police. Officials say the woman was most recently attacked at about 5:30 a.m. this morning when she answered her front door and a suspect threw acid on her. She was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital and treated for chemical burns.
Canby first responders on Saturday rescued two adults and two minors from the Molalla River — averting a possible tragedy and prompting a round of caution from public safety officials. Canby Fire Division Chief Matt English told the Current the four were attempting to float the river Saturday when...
EUGENE, Ore. — Multiple agencies responded to help locate a man who fled arrest by jumping into the Willamette River and then eluding by swimming and using islands for concealment, the Eugene Police Department said. "Eugene Police investigative units had been conducting surveillance after learning a man wanted by...
A 51-year old male wanted on an Attempted Murder charge in Coos Bay, was arrested by Law Enforcement Officers in Eugene after he jumped into the Willamette River Monday, June 27. Leslie Clarence Bennett III was already under surveillance when they attempted to contact him in the River Road area of Eugene shortly after 2 p.m. He reportedly jumped into the nearby river and swam downstream to an island. Shortly after 4 p.m., Bennett was taken into custody near Ayers Road, evaluated by medics and then released to police. According to an entry on the CBPD log for June 27, was wanted on two-counts Attempted Murder II, four-counts Kidnapping I, Burglary I, four-counts of Coercion, two-counts of Menacing, three-counts of Strangulation, four-counts Assault IV, Assault II, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Tampering with a Witness, Endangering a Person Protected by Family Abuse Prevention Act Restraining Order, additional charges of 39-counts of Violation of Restraining Order, “awaiting extradition from Eugene.”
