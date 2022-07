CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich announced on June 29, 2022 that Griffin Mazur joined the staff as volunteer assistant coach. Mazur, who will work with the catchers, played the 2021 season at Michigan under Bakich after he transferred from UC Irvine, where he was a player from 2016-20. Mazur, 25, worked as a program assistant at Michigan during the 2022 season after playing 44 games in his one season as a player at Michigan in 2021. He hit .247 with six homers, eight doubles, 33 RBIs and 31 runs, as he was a Second-Team All-Big Ten Conference catcher.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO