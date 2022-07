James Wiseman is back in action and could see the floor soon this summer for the Warriors. In his exit interview following the Warriors' NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics, Wiseman said there was a "90 percent" chance he would play in the upcoming summer league. He spoke to reporters on Wednesday following Warriors practice and discussed how excited he was to be back on the court after a rehab from a torn meniscus that sidelined him the entire 2021-22 season.

