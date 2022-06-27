Man gets 23 years in prison in Lexington burglary case

A man has been sent to prison for nearly a quarter century for a burglary in Lexington County.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a Monday release that Ronald Wood, 64, was recently convicted of first-degree burglary in connection with an April 2021 incident. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to 23 years in prison. Under state, Wood will have to serve at least 85% of that sentence, prosecutors said.

The crime happened April 23, 2021, at a home on Charleston Highway in Lexington County. The solicitor’s office said in the release that a friend of the homeowner noticed the door open in the middle of the day and found Wood inside the home. He ran from the scene and was later caught by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies who tracked him using K-9 officers.

The solicitor’s office said Wood “had prior convictions over the span of many years,” including for burglary, forgery, failure to stop for a blue light and breaking into an automobile. The prosecutors said Wood had previously “been in prison for most of his adult life.”