ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Man gets 23 years in prison in Lexington burglary case

By Chris Trainor
The State
The State
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11I6D1_0gNWLR2Y00

A man has been sent to prison for nearly a quarter century for a burglary in Lexington County.

The Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a Monday release that Ronald Wood, 64, was recently convicted of first-degree burglary in connection with an April 2021 incident. Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to 23 years in prison. Under state, Wood will have to serve at least 85% of that sentence, prosecutors said.

The crime happened April 23, 2021, at a home on Charleston Highway in Lexington County. The solicitor’s office said in the release that a friend of the homeowner noticed the door open in the middle of the day and found Wood inside the home. He ran from the scene and was later caught by Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies who tracked him using K-9 officers.

The solicitor’s office said Wood “had prior convictions over the span of many years,” including for burglary, forgery, failure to stop for a blue light and breaking into an automobile. The prosecutors said Wood had previously “been in prison for most of his adult life.”

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Lexington County man facing perjury charge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, a Lexington County man is charged with perjury – false testimony under oath. Investigators say 55-year-old Gregorio M. Leon had a pending murder charge in the county, and he worked with others to provide false testimony in his aid.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Irmo man charged with assaulting 5-week-old baby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department has charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth Jr, 34, with unlawful conduct towards a child. Hollingsworth is accused of abusing his 5-week-old child. According to investigators, the abuse was brought to their attention by hospital staff at Prisma Health, after an incident was reported...
IRMO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, SC
coladaily.com

Irmo Police charge man with assaulting his 5-week-old infant

The Irmo Police Department charged Jimmy Frederick Hollingsworth, Jr., 34, with unlawful conduct toward a child for allegedly assaulting his 5-week-old infant in March. According to officials, investigators were called to the Prisma Children’s Hospital after the infant was brought in for dehydration. The staff also observed injuries that indicated possible abuse.
IRMO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Burglary#Violent Crime
WIS-TV

Fugitive arrested in Columbia apartment shooting case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A woman wanted for a deadly Columbia shooting turned herself into the Columbia Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Monday night. The Columbia Police Department (CPD) said Mitazia Q. Harvin, 25, was arrested in connection to an apartment complex shooting. On June 24, 2022 at around...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIS-TV

Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested after allegedly running a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Facility in Dorchester County. Lisa D. Avins, 62, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of meth.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in North Pointe Estates shooting that left one man dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 25-year-old woman has turned herself in to the Columbia Police Department (CPD) after an investigation into a fatal shooting at a North Columbia apartment complex on June 24, 2022. Mitazia Quinshawn Harvin surrendered herself to CPD officers and members of the US Marshal Service's Carolinas...
WJBF

SLED: Three men charged with multiple vehicle crimes

ORANGEBURG, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents charged three men with vehicle crimes in Orangeburg, SC. 37-year-old Frank Edwinn Easterlin of Rowesville, SC, 31-year-old Jonathan Carter Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC, and 40-year-old Harvin Antwain Spigner, of St. Matthews, SC were each charged with multiple vehicle crimes. SLED was requested to investigate by […]
ORANGEBURG, SC
coladaily.com

Richland County deputies investigating shooting at BP Station on Parklane Rd

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. According to officials, deputies were called to the BP Station at 7301 Parklane Rd Wednesday afternoon just before 1 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found a man inside...
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
396
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy