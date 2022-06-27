ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Man Booked On 2020 Warrant

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Illinois man was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Friday on...

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Taylorville man sentenced for meth delivery

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Taylorville man will spend eight years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine. Chism Haworth, 41, was arrested after he sold meth to an undercover Taylorville Police officer. He was charged with Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, normally punishable by three to seven years in prison. However, Haworth’s prison […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Krekel’s Custard Springfield warn about ‘scammer’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekel’s Custard officials said business owners need to be on the lookout for a “scammer” who came through their restaurant. In a Facebook post, officials stated a man tried to scam them out of $40 last Friday. “He ordered a soda and paid with a $50 bill,” they explained. “…our employee […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Woman Pleads Guilty To Possessing Cocaine in Grundy Co.

A woman pled guilty in Grundy County on Monday, June 27th. Jacqueline Moriarty, 32, of Joliet pled guilty to the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class four felony. As part of the blind plea agreement, the charge of bringing contraband into a penal institution and another drug possession charge were dropped.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Do you know this man?

A burglary on Springfield’s north end early Sunday is the Sangamon and Menard Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Ramsey Road. Police say a man – appearing to be in his late teens or early twenties – got...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Effingham Radio

Sangamon County Sheriff Sues IDHS

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell is suing the Illinois Department of Human Services. Campbell filed a lawsuit last week accusing the agency of violating state law about the transport of inmates into the department’s custody. He claims the IDHS is refusing to take custody of inmates at the Sangamon...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: June 22-26

ROCHELLE — On June 22 at 7:59 p.m. Nathan P. Truckenbrod, 27, of Lemoille was cited for failure to yield turning left. He was released on an I-Bond and given a July 22 Rochelle court date. On June 23 at 1:45 p.m. Dustin M. Hutcherson, 35 of Rochelle was...
ROCHELLE, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after chase with Taylorville Police

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police said its officers arrested a man Monday night after he fled from a traffic stop and led them on a chase through town. Officers were patrolling the area around the 600 block of Cottage Avenue in response to several complaints of illegal activity in that area; during a patrol, […]
TAYLORVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Tickets
WCIA

Two arrested after traffic stop reveals guns, marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested in Springfield on Monday after a traffic stop revealed they were in possession of two guns and suspected marijuana. Officers pulled over Baryon Whitley, 21 of East St. Louis, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Belleville near Second and Oak Streets just before midnight on Monday. During that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Convicted Of Attempted Enticement Of A Minor

A Springfield man has been convicted of attempting to entice a minor for sexual purposes. A federal jury found 61-year-old Stacey Furlow of Peoria Road guilty of several charges. Prosecutors say Furlow believed he was chatting online with a 15-year-old, yet discussed sexual activity with the person, sent inappropriate pictures of himself, and sought the minor’s address. After two days of online contact in August of 2020, Furlow obtained the address and went to the residence for sexual contact, but was arrested at the scene.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Chatham Police: Man arrested in connection to copper theft

SANGAMON, Ill. (WCIA) — Chatham Police Department arrested a Divernon man in connection to multiple copper thefts. In a Facebook post, officers said they started investigating after getting two reports of copper thefts from the village in April and May. According to officers, 33-year-old Nathan Redman was charged with felony theft. Court documents indicate Redman is […]
CHATHAM, IL
WCIA

Man charged in connection to 2021 shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left a woman hurt last August. Markel Sanders, 22, was arraigned on multiple charges on Monday, including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. He is in custody at the Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Morris Man With Three DUI's Sentenced in Grundy Co.

A man with history of DUI’s was sentenced in Grundy County on Monday, June 27th. Shawn Black, 32, of Morris pled guilty to Aggravated DUI, a class two felony and was sentenced to three years of probation. Black was also sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail, must pay more than $6,000 in restitution and follow several other requirements.
MORRIS, IL
WAND TV

Forsyth woman pleads not guilty to causing newborn's death

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A Forsyth woman who is facing several charges in relation to the death of a child pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday. Taylor Burris, 24, is charged with Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, Aggravated Battery to a Child Resulting in Death and Involuntary Manslaughter.
FORSYTH, IL
WIFR

DEA, Rockford police arrest 3 for large quantity of drugs, cash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A major sting at five separate addresses in Rockford sent three men to the Winnebago County jail on Wednesday. Trayvontae Grant, 28; Darone McNamer, 41 and Mandy McNamer, 45 face possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine and cannabis, and calculated criminal drug conspiracy charges. On...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Fredres sentencing set for Friday

Three things could happen in the LaSalle County Courthouse in Ottawa for 38-year old Donald Fredres, Jr. of Sandwich on Friday. Despite a 12-member jury finding him guilty of murdering his ex-wife’s parents in their rural Sandwich-Sheridan home in March 2021, Fredres could request removal of the guilty verdicts and a new trial if his public defender Ryan Hamer can convince Judge H. Chris Ryan.
SANDWICH, IL
CBS Chicago

2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver killed in Freeport motorcycle crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a motorcyclist was killed Monday in a rollover accident in the area of Stephenson Street Road and Van Brocklin Road. According to the Stephenson County Sheriff, officers received notification of the crash around 7:09 p.m. Deputies found the overturned motorcycle half a mile west of Van Brocklin Road, police […]
FREEPORT, IL
starvedrock.media

Police Find Cannabis in Car

Cannabis is now legal in Illinois, of course, but there still are strings attached, including in how it's transported. Peru police conducted a traffic stop very early Saturday morning at 4th and Grant Streets. There they found that 22-year-old Anna Peters of 11th Street in La Salle had 10-and-a-half grams of cannabis with her. She was cited and released from the scene.
PERU, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police respond to crash at McDonald’s

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department said no one was seriously hurt after a crash Tuesday. Officers said it was at the Mt. Zion McDonald’s located off of Route 121 by the Route 36 intersection in Decatur. DPD has not released the cause of the crash.
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy