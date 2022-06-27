Illinois Man Booked On 2020 Warrant

A Springfield man has been convicted of attempting to entice a minor for sexual purposes. A federal jury found 61-year-old Stacey Furlow of Peoria Road guilty of several charges. Prosecutors say Furlow believed he was chatting online with a 15-year-old, yet discussed sexual activity with the person, sent inappropriate pictures of himself, and sought the minor’s address. After two days of online contact in August of 2020, Furlow obtained the address and went to the residence for sexual contact, but was arrested at the scene.

