Oliver Springs resident drowns at Watts Bar Lake

KINGSTON, Tenn. ( WATE ) — An Oliver Springs resident reportedly drowned at Watts Bar Lake over the weekend, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

Roane County officials and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency responded to a reported drowning on Saturday around 4:25 p.m. in an area of Watts Bar Lake known as the Sand Bar. RCSO identified the victim on Monday as Lee Jenkins , 45, of Oliver Springs.

Jenkins’ body was found by the members of the Roane County Rescue Squad. The sheriff’s office said the drowning appears to have been accidental.

The drowning death is reportedly the third since March at Watts Bar Lake.

In March, a 42-year-old man died after a canoe carrying three men capsized; while in late May, a 19-year-old woman died after entering the water from a boat and didn’t resurface.

Watts Bar Lake, which is also known as the Watts Bar Reservoir by the Tennessee Valley Authority, has 722 miles of shoreline and over 39,090 acres of water surface.

