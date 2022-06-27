ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

6 stolen vehicles recovered, 9 people arrested: Glendale PD

By Sareen Habeshian
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUesL_0gNWJR6y00

Glendale police recovered six stolen vehicles in the last month and arrested nine people in connection to the thefts.

Around 4:30 p.m. June 21, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle in a parking lot on the 1400 block of E. Colorado Street. The officers observed a man who appeared to be sleeping inside of the vehicle. They also saw the steering column was severely damaged, and found 25 additional keys on the driver’ side floorboard of the vehicle. The man, identified as 32-year-old Omar Marrufo of Panorama City, was subsequently arrested for vehicle theft and receiving known stolen property.

At approximately 4 p.m. June 15, patrol officers located a stolen vehicle travelling near the intersection of Colorado and Louise streets, and subsequently conducted a felony traffic stop. The officers arrested the driver, 29-year-old Nieves Olivar and passenger, 25-year-old Arthur Delaroca, both of Van Nuys, and booked them on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Around 7:30 p.m. June 13, a Glendale patrol officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Colorado Street and Columbus Avenue. Officers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen. A subsequent search of the vehicle produced 187 pills labeled “Alprazolam” and a nitrous oxide tank. The driver, 22-year-old Victor Quiroz of Van Nuys, was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a controlled substance for sale, possessing a nitrous oxide tank, and an outstanding warrant. The passenger, 21-year-old Jasmine Perez of Reseda, was arrested and booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale.

Just after midnight on June 5, an officer heard continuous honking while driving near the intersection of West Broadway and Eagledale Avenue. The officer located the vehicle and observed a man, later identified as 26-year-old Julian Leon of Tampa, Florida, hunched over in the driver’s seat. The officer contacted Leon and saw several wires hanging from the steering console. A search of the vehicle produced several multitools on the driver’s side floorboard, along with jumper cables and registration paperwork.  During the investigation, officers learned that Leon was not the registered owner of the vehicle and that he was listed as wanted out of another state. Leon was subsequently arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on May 31, a patrol officer located a stolen motorcycle in a motel parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Road. Through an investigation, the officer obtained the suspect’s information, and just after 2 a.m., located 36-year-old Leanna Weir of Valley Village. Weir matched the suspect description, and through reviewing surveillance footage, officers were able to determine that she had parked the motorcycle in the parking lot. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Just before 6 p.m. on May 20, officers saw a man and a woman — identified as 31-year-old Camille Stewart and 34-year-old Christopher Hurley, both of Mission Hills — sleeping in a vehicle parked on the 200 block of South Central Avenue. “ In plain sight, the officers observed a torch lighter, baggies, and what appeared to be a makeshift methamphetamine pipe,” Glendale police said. During the investigation, officers discovered that Hurley was on probation for vehicle theft and narcotics, and that the vehicle the pair was in had been reported stolen a month prior. The license plate that was attached to the vehicle belonged to a different vehicle. Stewart, who was in the driver’s seat, was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft and possessing controlled substances. Hurley was arrested and booked on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 13

Leonardo Gua
2d ago

they will be walking the streets again soon very soon 🤔 watch out people lock 🔐 your cars and your house doors this criminals should be sentence to many years in prison MANY 🤨

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

LASD investigating 3 overnight gas station robberies

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators are working to determine whether three overnight robberies at convenience stores are connected. The first robbery reportedly occurred at an Arco gas station in the 2400 block of Reservoir Street near the 60 Freeway in Pomona just after midnight.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three LA County Convenience Stores Robbed in One Morning

Three convenience stores in LA county were robbed between the hours of 12 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Wednesday. According to early reports from employees at each location, each convenience store was robbed by three individuals wearing dark clothing and masks. The first robbery occurred at an ampm, at 2488...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, CA
State
Florida State
City
Panorama City, CA
State
Colorado State
City
Van Nuys, CA
Glendale, CA
Cars
Glendale, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Valley Village, CA
City
Reseda, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTLA

Intruder hospitalized after being shot by homeowner in Moreno Valley

An investigation is underway Wednesday after a homeowner apparently shot an intruder in Moreno Valley overnight. Deputies responded to a shooting call in the 24300 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Swan confirmed. One person, described by Swan as an intruder, was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Obera Washington Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Compton Avenue [Watts, CA]

Vehicle Accident on Century Boulevard Kills One 65-Year-Old Man. The accident happened at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard on June 25th at around 6:00 p.m. Furthermore, officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle driven by Washington and an unidentified vehicle. According to authorities, 65-year-old Washington was thrown from his...
COMPTON, CA
onscene.tv

Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Building | Anaheim

06.27.2022 | 10:04 PM | ANAHEIM (CNS) – The driver of a car that crashed into a building near Angel Stadium Monday evening was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Anaheim Police Department officers were called at approximately 10:04 p.m. to 2130 Orangegrove Ave., west of the...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Property Crime
Fontana Herald News

Fontana officers are honored for solving series of robberies

Because of their ability to help solve a series of robberies in the area, four officers were named Employees of the Month for April by the Fontana Police Department. Officers Garrett Gooselaw, Travis Marshall, Christopher Oropesa, and Celestine Cazares were honored at a recent Fontana City Council meeting. On April...
FONTANA, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Break-In and Burglary at Zombee Donuts

A break-in occurred at Zombee Donuts & Bakeshop on Chapman Avenue on June 27, between the hours of 4-5:30am. No employees or customers were injured. The cash register and safe were stolen, and damage was done to the entrance door. The donut store has been in business for more than...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Father, son found dead on street in Chatsworth; police investigating as a homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Chatsworth after two dead bodies were discovered near a vehicle. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, they received a call reporting an attempted suicide at around 8:20 p.m., of two unresponsive people lying near a vehicle in the 21000 block of Plummer Street. A maintenance worker at a nearby mobile home park said he saw the car parked with the engine running and sun shades up at about 7 p.m. He said it was a normal occurrence, especially on a hot day. He heard yelling an hour later.When the Los Angeles Fire Department and LAPD...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
thedowneypatriot.com

Man fatally shot in Norwalk

NORWALK — Sheriff's homicide detectives Tuesday are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Norwalk. Deputies from the Norwalk Sheriff's Station were called at 10:53 p.m. Monday to the 13900 block of Maidstone Avenue where they found the victim, who they say was between 35 and 40 years old, on the ground with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
NORWALK, CA
KTLA

LAPD investigating deadly stabbing in Canoga Park

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the person or people responsible for killing a man in Canoga Park Monday morning. Police responded to the intersection of Deering Avenue and Gault Street around 7 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival they found a man suffering from […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle left the motorcyclist deceased at the scene after attempts to save his life. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Division Street and Avenue K-8 in the city of Lancaster at approximately 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022.
LANCASTER, CA
HeySoCal

Police identify SGV resident as suspect in Hollywood fatal shooting

A man from Providence Village, Texas, was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal shooting in Hollywood. Antonio Washington was 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday at Argyle and Selma avenues, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers learned...
KTLA

14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Azusa

A tip led investigators to seize 14,000 pound of illegal fireworks in Azusa on Monday, just before the July 4th holiday. The fireworks were being stored at a home and a storage facility, where investigators also found and seized over $10,000 in cash and an illegal firearm, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. […]
AZUSA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

High-Speed Pursuit Suspect Charged With Over 10 Felonies

A man who led officers on a high-speed pursuit through Santa Clarita, and allegedly intentionally hit two California Highway Patrol, (CHP) personnel last month has been charged with over 10 felonies. Cheyne Watkins, 32, from Santa Barbara, was charged with 13 felonies after leading CHP officers on a high-speed pursuit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Takeovers hit streets of Compton overnight

A growing trend continued to plague the streets of Compton overnight, as hundreds of spectators and dozens of vehicles flooded intersections for illegal street takeovers. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton station, there were several takeovers in multiple locations, including at Central Avenue and Caldwell Street. Footage from the scene showed much of the same -- dangerous driving that included doughnuts and burnouts with spectators standing in the middle of the intersection, fireworks and laser pointers and blocked traffic.Authorities also disclosed that despite initial reports of a beating, which left one man lying unconscious in the street, they did not learn of any such incident or any injuries resulting from the incidents. They continued to note that deputies and Los Angeles Police Department officers were able to break up several takeovers before they were able to begin. No arrests were made at any of the locations. 
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

KTLA

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy