ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Afraid of Being Side-Swiped While Driving? Avoid 84 in Danbury

By Large Dave
Sports Radio 940
Sports Radio 940
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the most terrifying feeling when you're driving? I think it's almost being side-swiped by an inattentive driver. You see it coming, but they don't. I'm terrified of driving along I-84 East and West between Exit 3 and 8 in Danbury lately, I think I'm finally done I-84, I give...

i95rock.com

Comments / 10

Omar
2d ago

horrible everyday. what you wrote on this article is pure truth. 🔥 I leave my home at 5 am to avoid this strip and gain time on I684 aka Indianapolis 5000

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Youngest City – Who Knew?

… that the city of West Haven, incorporated in 1961, is Connecticut’s youngest city but one of the state’s oldest settlements. Settled in 1648, West Farms (now West Haven) was a part of the original New Haven Colony. In 1719, it became the separate parish of West Haven, and in 1822, after several failed attempts at incorporation, it joined with neighboring North Milford to become the town of Orange. In 1921, West Haven split from Orange to become a separate town, and was finally incorporated in 1961 as a city, making it the last city incorporated in the state. West Haven is perhaps best known as the home of Savin Rock Amusement Park, a popular late nineteenth century seaside resort that ran along the west side of New Haven Harbor and over the years evolved into a general amusement park. Savin Rock Amusement Park closed in the 1960s but remains a cultural icon in Connecticut memory.
WEST HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

Bethel Police Issue Snapping Turtle Warning For Local Dog Park Users

As a responsible dog owner, I'm very aware of our surroundings when I take my 5 pound Chihuahua outdoors. He's always on a leash, and I keep my eyes on the ground, as well as in the air, he's a snack for a hawk. Well, if you're an area resident that uses Bethel's Meckauer Park on Shelter Rock Road, more specifically the dog park there, the Bethel Police Department have issued a warning to keep your eyes out for snapping turtles.
BETHEL, CT
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash In Goshen

A 28-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Connecticut. Troopers in Litchfield County responded to a crash on North Street in Goshen at about 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, according to Connecticut State Police. Police said a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Premium was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Traffic
State
Connecticut State
Danbury, CT
Traffic
City
Danbury, CT
WTNH

Under the radar: Connecticut’s best hidden gems

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut, nestled between a slew of states across New England, is often overlooked. Though it may be small, the state is jam-packed with a variety of unique adventure spots. All you have to do is dig a little deeper. We’ve compiled a list of hidden gems waiting to be explored. Unique farms […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Hot vs. cold lobster rolls: At CT eateries, warm and buttery reigns supreme

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut lobster roll lovers' preferences may be summed up in two words emblazoned on a T-shirt: "NO MAYO." Employees at Liv's Shack in Old Saybrook and Liv's Dockside in Clinton wear black T-shirts with the sentiment, designed with a graphic of a lobster and a stick of butter. The apparel reflects the restaurants' position that butter is best when it comes to lobster rolls, but the idea initially came about as Robert Marcarelli and other Liv's employees were serving the seafood sandwiches at farmers' markets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Swiped#Traffic Accident#Mph
themonroesun.com

Police: Monroe theft may be connected to thieves seen in Newtown

MONROE, CT — Police believe a theft from a vehicle on Beech Tree Lane is connected to reports of young men in ski masks and dark clothes seen entering garages in Newtown Saturday night. A man told police he was staying at his parents’ home on Beech Tree Lane...
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 9 Year Old Punched By Babysitter

2022-06-27@12:14am–#Bridgeport CT– First responders called to a home in the 500 block of East Main Street where a babysitter allegedly hit a 9 year old child. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Search for missing man in Candlewood Lake suspended until Tuesday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The search for the man who was reported missing on Candlewood Lake on Friday has been suspended until Tuesday due to inclement weather on Monday. Officials say the 20-year-old was reported missing Friday evening while swimming near Chicken Rock,...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Daily Voice

More Than 600 Bags Of Heroin Seized During Enfield Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Connecticut led to the discovery of more than 600 bags of heroin. Officers in Hartford County reported that the drugs were discovered overnight between Sunday, June 26, and Monday, June 27 in the town of Enfield, near the Massachusetts border. The Enfield Police Department said in...
FOX 61

Criticism of Tweed New Haven Airport grows amongst neighbors as expansion continues

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Neighbors of Tweed New Haven Airport pressed airport officials and city leaders Tuesday night over concerns with the growing airport. Avelo Airlines started flying from the airport in November and now offers 14 nonstop destinations with many arrivals and departures daily. As a result, neighbors are frustrated with the noise, traffic, and other issues that have come with it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Sports Radio 940

Brookfield, CT
627
Followers
215
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Radio 940 has the best sports coverage for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://940sportsradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy