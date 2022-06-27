ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU running back Lyn-J Dixon re-enters transfer portal before playing game with Mountaineers

By Sean Manning, The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5wks_0gNWJHWw00
West Virginia’s Lyn-J Dixon during practice this spring (William Wotring/The Dominion Post).

MORGANTOWN — WVU running back Lyn-J Dixon is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal, seven months after committing to the Mountaineers.

Dixon, who was originally at Clemson the last three seasons, announced he was leaving the Tigers and entered the portal last September.

Known as a home-run threat in the backfield, Dixon ran for 1,420 yards during his career, but will not see the field at WVU, after competing during spring camp.

Tony Mathis Jr. is the likely favorite to replace Leddie Brown as the No. 1 back, but Dixon was touted as being a change-of-pace speedster who was going to receive a lot of snaps.

Now, sophomore Justin Johnson and redshirt-freshman Jaylen Anderson will serve as the primary backups, but expect both to get significant carries to spell Mathis.

With only three scholarship running backs on the roster, head coach Neal Brown will likely look for another through the portal to get a fourth body in camp. Brown stated in December when Dixon’s signing was made official that the team needed another running back.

With Dixon now gone, that becomes a reality again.

TWEET @SeanManning_1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluegoldnews.com

Harrison Thinks WVU Has Found A Bunch Of Gym Rats

As the Mountaineer men’s basketball team is striving to bounce back from its 16-17 record last season, it is trying to blend a lot of new pieces with some old ones. West Virginia features just five returnees from last year, and only one of those – point guard Kedrian Johnson (5.3 points and 1.8 assists per game) – averaged more than two points a game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Sports

Big 12 strength of schedule rankings 2022: Contenders Baylor, Texas face more difficult paths than Oklahoma

The Big 12 is set to enter its final year as a 10-team conference. In a sport that only features 12 regular-season games, the schedule can dramatically influence where a program ends up. Even though every team plays each other in the Big 12 round robin, key nonconference matchups -- along with potentially having five road conference games -- can shape the field. Playing conference contenders Baylor or Oklahoma on the road is a tall task for a contender, let alone those attempting to make a bowl game.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WDTV

Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll out the red carpet for its players. D’Angelo Hunter will suit up for The Basketball Tournament team four years after last taking the court as a Mountaineer. Hunter played for WVU during the 2017-2018 season, appearing in 17 games.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Adds MASSIVE Lineman

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continued to add to their outstanding 2023 recruiting class with the addition of three star offensive lineman Johnny Williams IV today!. Williams, a 6’7 330 pound lineman from Macon, Georgia, chose the Mountaineers over Miami, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Metro News

Brett Yormark named Big 12 Commissioner, will assume role in August

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has found its successor to commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Brett Yormark will be installed as the fifth leader of the conference. His anticipated start date is August 1. Yormark’s initial contract will run for five years. Bowlsby will transition to another role within the league.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Robert Clark

Robert Dent “Rob” Clark, 56, of Grafton, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Grafton City Hospital after a long illness. He was born in Morgantown on July 30, 1965, a son of Melinda Bates Clark, of Morgantown, and the late Robert Clark. In addition to his...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
wvpublic.org

Part One: W.Va. Will Soon Have The Country's Last Greyhound Tracks

Next year, West Virginia will have the last two greyhound racing tracks in the United States. The state government is bound by law to support the greyhound racing operations at two casinos — in Wheeling and Cross Lanes. In this four-part radio series, West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) goes...
CROSS LANES, WV
The Dominion Post

Nola Harvey

Nola “Susie” Marie Harvey, 92, of Kingwood, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at her residence with family singing her into heaven. She was born on Feb. 20, 1930, in Marquess at home, daughter of the late Waitman Wise and Brittie Evelyn “Helsley” Huffman.
KINGWOOD, WV
WBOY 12 News

Therapy Services LLC unveils autism center

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Therapy Services LLC had a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its autism center in Morgantown. Therapy Services LLC has been serving patients in Morgantown, Weston and Bridgeport for over 25 years. The company is now gearing some of its focus to improve its service for autistic children and adults. “It’s exciting. It’s […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Clemson#Tigers
The Dominion Post

William Wheeler

William Edward “Bill” “June” Wheeler Jr., 72, of Kingwood, died on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. Bill was born Oct. 17, 1949, in Morgantown, a son of the late William “Sonny” Edward Wheeler Sr. and Norma Rosalie (Prince) Wheeler Neubauer.
KINGWOOD, WV
WTRF- 7News

$1 Million Powerball winner sold in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Powerball ticket, for last Saturday’s drawing, worth $1,000,000 was sold at the Circle K on Beech Street in Grafton, West Virginia Lottery officials announced this week. The ticket match all five numbers, but not the Power Ball and the Power Play option was not purchased, officials said. Lottery officials are encouraging […]
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Forrest Gump: Where is he now?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Last week, a West Virginia man passed through his home state on his cross-country running journey. Now, he is approaching the end of his journey. Michael Wardian, a Fairmont native, is running 3,200 miles from San Francisco, California to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware to raise money for World Vision, all while sporting long […]
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Man helps local community by attempting to golf 117 holes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!. Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club. That...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

DMV in Fairmont moving to Middletown Commons

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The current DMV Driver Testing Center in Fairmont, located at Marion Square, will be closed on Friday to facilitate the move to its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons. DMV customers may take advantage of the new location starting Tuesday, July 5. Customers who had planned...
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

Rose Sansalone

Rose Ann Sansalone, 79, of Masontown, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at Stonerise of Kingwood. Rose was born in Fairmont, on Nov. 1, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Rose Marie (Vessecchia) Schmidt. She owned and operated Rose Ann’s Beauty Shop in Morgantown and worked at Valley...
MASONTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

The Dominion Post

Morgantown, WV
4K+
Followers
165
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Dominion Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy