WVU running back Lyn-J Dixon re-enters transfer portal before playing game with Mountaineers

West Virginia’s Lyn-J Dixon during practice this spring (William Wotring/The Dominion Post).

MORGANTOWN — WVU running back Lyn-J Dixon is back in the NCAA Transfer Portal, seven months after committing to the Mountaineers.

Dixon, who was originally at Clemson the last three seasons, announced he was leaving the Tigers and entered the portal last September.

Known as a home-run threat in the backfield, Dixon ran for 1,420 yards during his career, but will not see the field at WVU, after competing during spring camp.

Tony Mathis Jr. is the likely favorite to replace Leddie Brown as the No. 1 back, but Dixon was touted as being a change-of-pace speedster who was going to receive a lot of snaps.

Now, sophomore Justin Johnson and redshirt-freshman Jaylen Anderson will serve as the primary backups, but expect both to get significant carries to spell Mathis.

With only three scholarship running backs on the roster, head coach Neal Brown will likely look for another through the portal to get a fourth body in camp. Brown stated in December when Dixon’s signing was made official that the team needed another running back.

With Dixon now gone, that becomes a reality again.

