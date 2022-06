With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling to repeat their 2020 NBA Championship, it's not unheard of for rumors to begin to swirl around LeBron James, particularly one that hints he may be looking at a return to Cleveland. Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide if there's any chance LeBron would play with the Cavaliers once again, and how they would feel if the star NBA player brought another championship to Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO