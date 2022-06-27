Police warn of fake posts circulating in RGV
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some Rio Grande Valley police departments are warning the public of fake social media posts circulating.Harlingen church vandalized, parishioner steps up
According to authorities, the fraudulent posts are of two men committing crimes in Weslaco as well as other cities in the RGV. The original post comes from an overseas news website, according to Brownsville Police.Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter during photo op
Police would like to remind the public to verify the information before posting or sharing anything of concern since it may cause the general public to panic and be alarmed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 3