ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Police warn of fake posts circulating in RGV

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHv7p_0gNWIp8V00

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Some Rio Grande Valley police departments are warning the public of fake social media posts circulating.

Harlingen church vandalized, parishioner steps up

According to authorities, the fraudulent posts are of two men committing crimes in Weslaco as well as other cities in the RGV. The original post comes from an overseas news website, according to Brownsville Police.

Mayra Flores says Pelosi ‘pushed’ daughter during photo op

Police would like to remind the public to verify the information before posting or sharing anything of concern since it may cause the general public to panic and be alarmed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kfflQ_0gNWIp8V00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KCFE_0gNWIp8V00
Posts courtesy: Weslaco Police Facebook
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
ValleyCentral

Lasara man accused of indecency with a child arrested

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Lasara man accused of indecency with a child was arrested at the Anzalduas International Bridge on Sunday. Jesus Maria Velasquez Guerra, 77, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents after being wanted for indecency with a child, according to a news release from CBP. On June 27, […]
LASARA, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested for robbing a Stripes multiple times, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) has arrested a man accused of robbing the same Stripes convenience store twice. Alton Lalo Gonzalez, 31, was taken into custody by the Brownsville PD CIU for aggravated robbery, theft, and resisting transport, last Friday, June 24, 2022. Gonzalez stole from the Stripes […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

77-year-old wanted for indecency with a child arrested at Texas-Mexico border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs officers arrested a 77-year-old man wanted for two counts of indecency with a child at the Texas-Mexico border. On June 26, Jesus Maria Velazquez Guerra was taken into custody at the Anzalduas International Bridge. He's a Mexican citizen and lawful permanent U.S. resident from Lasara, Texas. "CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.Velazquez Guerra had an active arrest warrant from Willacy County Sheriff's Office, and an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident earlier in June. A Mission police officer arrived to take custody of Velazquez Guerra and transported him to the county jail.Indecency with a child is a second-degree felony in the State of Texas.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission PD renews focus on active shooter training

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department is stepping up its training to respond to active shooters at schools. While MPD has conducted active shooter trainings before the Uvalde mass shooting, the department is now retraining its officers with newly certified staff. “The really important part of law enforcement responding to active shooters is […]
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
Weslaco, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

PD: Man asks to see jewelry then makes a break for it

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who stole from a jewelry store. On May 28, the man walked into JC Jewelry, located at 1251 E. Elizabeth Street. According to police, the man asked to see a necklace and pendant. When shown the merchandise, the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Cock-fighter gets 13 years for local drug trafficking

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been ordered to federal prison after being convicted of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute meth from the Rio Grande Valley. Jeffrey Justice Dale Williams, 33, is convicted for intending to distribute 34 kilograms of meth. Williams pleaded guilty Jan. 5. Today, US. District Judge Drew B. […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD Police Officer arrested for DWI

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Independent School District Police Officer was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Manuel Martinez, 26, was taken into custody last Saturday after Brownsville police said they noticed a 2011 White Mercedes Benz swerving while traveling on the 5400 block of Padre Island. A Brownsville PD release states the officer conducting […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rgv#Brownsville Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

DPS: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash

This story has been updated after a second occupant of the vehicle died from his injuries at the hospital. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal rollover crash that left two dead and two hospitalized. DPS responded to a rollover crash at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday on […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man breaks into ex-girlfriends home, cuts her

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriends home, threatening to hurt her if she did not take him back, police said. Juan Jose Banda, 19, was arrested by Brownsville police on charges of Burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault impeding breath and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Church in Harlingen vandalized, police investigating

A church in Harlingen was vandalized over the weekend. Two statues are missing and one Virgin Mary statue is broken at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Long-time parishioner Elias Zamora, who has attended Saint Anthony's Catholic Church for over 60 years, is heartbroken. "It is sad that somebody would do this,...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRGV

Man killed in Harlingen crash identified as Houston-area murder suspect

The man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in Harlingen on Thursday has been identified as a suspect in the death of a 41-year-old woman near Houston, police said. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 42, was identified as the man who died after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound expressway near the Wilson Road exit in Harlingen, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
HARLINGEN, TX
ABC13 Houston

Rices Fire leads to evacuation orders, 700 firefighters responding

At least 700 firefighters are battling the Rices Fire in northern California on Wednesday, where hundreds of residents have been evacuated from their homes, officials said. The fire, which has burned 769 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday morning, has led to mandatory and warning evacuation orders, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office. It has impacted 355 homes and other buildings in the area, according to local officials.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ValleyCentral

Ted Cruz: Elmo ‘aggressively’ advocated for child vaccination

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sesame Street released a video discussing Elmo receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Senator Ted Cruz shared his opinion on the puppet “aggressively” advocating for the vaccine. On Tuesday, Sesame Street announced that Elmo had taken a COVID-19 vaccine. The program shared a scene from the show in which Elmo explains how he […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Man pleads not guilty in 2015 Palmview capital murder trial

A man accused in the shooting deaths of two women in 2015 in Palmview pleaded not guilty to capital murder of multiple persons on Tuesday. The jury trial for Guadalupe Garcia Vela began nearly seven years after he was accused of shooting and killing Yvette Garza and Nathalie Hernandez during a criminal transaction, according to the indictment against him.
PALMVIEW, TX
KRGV

Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly crash

An Edinburg man on Monday entered four guilty pleas in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash. The crash happened last August near Economedes High School. Police say Carlos Santiago Rodriguez hit two women and didn't stop to help. One of the victims, Lorena Perez, was pregnant. REALTED: DPS: Driver in...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen Freedom Fest implements biking

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen will host its second annual Freedom Fest Social Bike Ride Saturday. The biking event is scheduled to begin 8 a.m. Saturday at Lon C. Hill Park. A group photo will be taken at the end of the ride at Iwo Jima Monument. The public is encouraged to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy