The city of Orange continues its effort to clean up as more sub-standard buildings were torn down. The clean-up goes along with the progress on adding new residences. Last month the city issued eight building permits for new houses along with seven permits issued for demolitions. The buildings were in different areas with the addresses as 1205 Main Avenue, 1207 DuPont Drive, 2311 Riverside Drive, 2322 Butler, 1110 13th Street, 3915 Meeks Drive, and 1910 Luther Drive.

CITY OF ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO