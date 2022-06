On June 27th at approximately 4:00 PM, Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Office was informed by dispatch that 40 year old Larry J Clark of 202 S Monroe in Parkersburg was brought in by the Edwards County Sheriff’s Department for the charge of Domestic Battery. Capeheart learned that Clark was wanted on a Failure to Appear on a warrant out of Richland County for Driving While License Suspended. Capeheart stated that he informed Clark that he was under arrest for the warrant, along with his domestic charge. Bond for Clark was set at $150. He paid bond and was released.

RICHLAND COUNTY, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO