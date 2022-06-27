Area likely to develop in the Atlantic

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — We are monitoring an area in the Atlantic that is likely to develop. There are two other areas of potential development, but they both are unlikely to develop over the next few days.

The area of disturbed weather that is likely to develop is about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Winward Islands. The NHC notes that the environment is conducive for it to develop over the new two days and they expect a Tropical Depression to form before the system reaches the Winward Islands.

The system will continue to move westward across the southern Caribbean Sea by the end of this week.

Three areas of potential development in the tropics right now

NOAA Hurricane Hunters are currently flying through the system to see how well organized and how intense the system is. The NHC places a 70% chance on it to develop over the next two days and a 90% chance on it to develop over the next 5 days.

Spaghetti forecast models for the system likely to develop.

There is another area of disturbed weather that is much less likely to develop. It is located slightly to the north and east of the area more likely to develop. The NHC only places a 20% chance for it to develop over the next five days.

The last area the NHC is watching for potential development is in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Louisiana coastline. It is drifting towards the coastline of Texas and will most likely be a rain maker for them, and it is not expected to develop.

