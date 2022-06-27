ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Area likely to develop in the Atlantic

By Rebecca Barry
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9bKm_0gNWIQGS00

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) — We are monitoring an area in the Atlantic that is likely to develop. There are two other areas of potential development, but they both are unlikely to develop over the next few days.

The area of disturbed weather that is likely to develop is about 900 miles east-southeast of the southern Winward Islands. The NHC notes that the environment is conducive for it to develop over the new two days and they expect a Tropical Depression to form before the system reaches the Winward Islands.

The system will continue to move westward across the southern Caribbean Sea by the end of this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBnJE_0gNWIQGS00
Three areas of potential development in the tropics right now

NOAA Hurricane Hunters are currently flying through the system to see how well organized and how intense the system is. The NHC places a 70% chance on it to develop over the next two days and a 90% chance on it to develop over the next 5 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XCsXG_0gNWIQGS00
Spaghetti forecast models for the system likely to develop.

There is another area of disturbed weather that is much less likely to develop. It is located slightly to the north and east of the area more likely to develop. The NHC only places a 20% chance for it to develop over the next five days.

The last area the NHC is watching for potential development is in the Gulf of Mexico, near the Louisiana coastline. It is drifting towards the coastline of Texas and will most likely be a rain maker for them, and it is not expected to develop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Late-day storms push toward Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another steamy day with highs in the low-mid 90s, and heat index values in the low 100s. Try to stay hydrated all day. A few showers may pop up in the early-mid afternoon, but most of the widespread downpours will be in the late afternoon and evening. The storms will […]
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sunny and warm with storms late in the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be a similar day to yesterday with evening drive-time showers and thunderstorms. Most of the day will feature sunny skies with building afternoon clouds. Our beaches will stay sunny while a few midafternoon showers are on the near coastal mainland. Late in the afternoon,...
SARASOTA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Hurricane Season begins ‘a little wonky’

This year’s hurricane season isn’t following the typical patterns of the past. “This year spun up a little, I’ll say it like this, ‘a little wonky,’” said Andy Fossa, director of emergency management for Pasco County. This hurricane season, Fossa said, “we were getting...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
New Mexico State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tampa, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical storm warnings up for some Islands in Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm warnings are up for parts of the Windward Islands in the eastern Caribbean tonight. It now looks likely that a tropical disturbance will turn into tropical storm Bonnie in the next 24 hours as it moves west at 10-20 mph. The system will continue to move to the west over the next 5 days and will stay well south of our area.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean Sea#Nhc#Noaa Hurricane Hunters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FloridaDaily

Tampa Bay Area the Hottest Housing Market in the Nation, New Study Finds

House Method released a study this month that found the Tampa Bay area is the hottest housing market in the country. “The housing market has exploded in recent years due to fluctuating mortgage rates, high demand accompanied by low inventory, as well as remote working opportunities allowing millions to rethink their home base. Americans have begun to rethink their priorities in a living space, many prioritizing space and comfort while others have flocked to bustling metropolises, leading to an exponential increase in home ownership,” House Method noted. “We analyzed data on the 100 largest MSA’s (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) and ranked them according to seven factors, such as affordability, inventory and population growth.”
REAL ESTATE
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy