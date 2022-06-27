Harry Gration: Looking back on a life in front of the camera

A young British couple are in intensive care in Bali after breaking their backs in a moped crash while on holiday.Nearly £80,000 has been raised to fund the medical costs of Joella Senior, 27, from Loughborough and her 28 year-old partner Alex Hoyle, from Keyworth in Nottinghamshire.Both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital after moped they were riding on collided with a car on 12 June. They are receiving medical treatment, costing tens of thousands of pounds.Ms Senior is now conscious after undergoing surgery on her spine, rib cage, lungs and broken arms, her family said.Mr Hoyle underwent...

