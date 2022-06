A newly-elected congresswoman took to Twitter and accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her young daughter during a photo op last week. "I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her," Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, said in a tweet with a video of the incident that took place during her swearing-in ceremony on June 21.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO