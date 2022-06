As well as copying another site's UI, w3itch.io is apparently selling games without their creators' consent. Here's another contender for Web3 is going just great (opens in new tab), the satirical website that documents each new disaster related to the ongoing blockchain-based reinvention of the internet. In its own words (opens in new tab), w3itch.io is an "open marketplace for independent game creators" where anyone can sell games and set their own prices. Sounds a lot like itch.io, a popular website that already exists, except for one key difference: w3itch.io plans to incorporate NFTs, cryptocurrency payments, and other web3 technology.

