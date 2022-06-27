ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

They danced and died: Tragic teen party mystery in S. Africa

By GERALD IMRAY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cK3NU_0gNWGvvv00
South Africa Nightclub Deaths Yandiswa Ngqoza, with family members after identifying her daughters at the Woodbrook Mortuary in East London, South Africa Monday, June 27, 2022. South African authorities are seeking answers after 21 underage teenagers celebrating the end of school exams died in a mysterious weekend incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped over chairs and sprawled on the floor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — (AP) — South African authorities were seeking answers Monday, a day after 21 underage teenagers partying after the end of school exams died in a mysterious incident at a nightclub. The bodies of many of the victims, the youngest a 13-year-old girl, were discovered by police lying on tables, slumped in chairs and couches, and sprawled on the dancefloor of the club in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“They died as they danced,” Police Minister Bheki Cele said. “They dance, fall, and die. Literally.”

“Others would just feel dizzy, sleep on the sofa, (and) die. It tells you the story that they were all kids because somebody should have taken note.”

Speculation has swirled over the cause of the tragedy, starting with a stampede — that has now been ruled out — to a possible gas leak. Police have sent forensic samples from the victims to a toxicology laboratory to investigate if the teens ingested poison or a toxin at the party.

Police said they were called to the Enyobeni Tavern in the city of East London in Eastern Cape province at around 4 a.m. Sunday morning after receiving a report that there were “lifeless bodies” there. Officers responding to the call walked in on a grim scene: 17 of the teenagers were found dead in the nightclub. Two more died at a local clinic, one died on the way to another hospital and one at that hospital. Their ages were between 13 and 17, police said.

Police spokeswoman Col. Athlenda Mathe said an investigation was ongoing and no cause of death had yet been established.

But Cele said forensic samples were being sent to an advanced toxicology laboratory in Cape Town, indicating that police were looking at the possibility that poison or a toxin was involved. Cele said the toxicology tests might take “a lot of time.”

Provincial safety official Unathi Binqose told the Daily Maverick newspaper that the victims may have ingested a toxic substance through alcohol they were drinking or through hookah pipes, which were being smoked at the party. Initial reports speculated that the victims — 12 boys and nine girls — may have died in a crush because of overcrowding at the party, but authorities found no visible signs of injuries on the bodies and police have now ruled that out.

The teenagers were reportedly celebrating the end of mid-year exams, a local DJ's birthday and the relaxing of some of the last COVID-19 restrictions in South Africa, which was announced earlier in the week.

Parents were asked to come to a mortuary to identify their children. The Eastern Cape health department said there were survivors being treated in the hospital for backache, tight chests, vomiting and headaches.

Police Minister Cele said the teenagers died between 2 a.m. and 4.30 a.m. Sunday morning. He had also visited the nightclub and the mortuary on Sunday and choked back tears as he spoke to reporters outside the mortuary.

“The sight of those bodies sleeping there ... when you look at their faces you realize that you’re dealing with kids, kids, kids,” Cele said. “You’ve heard the story that they are young but when you see them you realize that it’s a disaster. Twenty-one of them. Too many.”

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in Germany for the G-7 summit, offered condolences to the families of the victims in a statement but also said he was concerned why “such young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off limits to persons under the age of 18.”

It’s illegal for anyone under 18 to consume or buy alcohol in South Africa and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board said it was revoking the nightclub’s liquor license and would pursue criminal charges against the club’s license holder. The tragedy will put renewed scrutiny on the many bars and nightclubs operating in the backstreets of poor neighborhoods in South Africa and which are often criticized for not abiding by liquor laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

"It's a terrible scene": At least 21 teens die in tavern mystery

At least 21 teenagers, the youngest possibly just 13, died this weekend after a night out at a township tavern in South Africa in a tragedy where the cause remains unclear. Many are thought to have been students celebrating the end of their high-school exams on Saturday night, provincial officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

S.Africa seeks clues after 21 teens die in packed bar

South African police were on Monday combing a township tavern where 21 teenagers mysteriously died as survivors described a battle to escape the jam-packed premises and one reported a suffocating smell. - 'We are suffocating' - But new details emerged Monday as survivors spoke of a strong and suffocating smell in the jam-packed double-storey building.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bheki Cele
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Africa#Dance#Nightclub#Partying#South African#The Enyobeni Tavern
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
The Independent

‘Honeytrap’ killer who helped murder 16-year-old lured to death by girlfriend to be freed from prison after 13 years

A murderer who helped kill a 16-year-old boy after he was lured to his death by his girlfriend is to be freed from prison after more than a decade.Andre Thompson, then 17, was jailed for his part in the 2008 “honeytrap” murder of Shakilus Townsend in Thornton Heath, south London.Shakilus was lured to a quiet cul-de-sac by 15-year-old Samantha Joseph, where he was ambushed by love rival Danny McLean, 18, and five members of his gang, which included Thompson.The teenager, who had been in a month-long relationship with Joseph behind the back of her older boyfriend McLean, was beaten with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeNeverSleeps

Murder of Man Pushed Off Cliff for Being Gay Finally Solved

Steve (left) with his brother, Scott Johnson.Steve Johnson. On the 10th of December 1988, Scott Russell Johnson was found dead at the bottom of a cliff at Blue Fish Point in North Head, New South Wales. He was lying naked on jagged rocks at the bottom of a steep slope. His clothes were found in a pile at the edge of the cliff.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
117K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy