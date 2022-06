Collision Reported on State Route 44 Between Semi and Motorcyclists. A major injury was reported at Old Station east of Redding on June 26 in a collision involving two motorcycles and a tractor-trailer. The crash happened just south of Old Station along State Route 44 at about 4:10 p.m. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) report said that the individual who called in the accident was in the big rig.

REDDING, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO